Matthew Sims, left, and Bruce Dwyer, right, with the Mount Scott Chapter 602 of the Military Order of Purple Hearts, pose Thursday with the beneficiaries of the chapter’s donation program. Representing organizations that support local veterans are, from left: Allen Shell, REBOOT Recovery; Becky P. Zoureck, Military Welcome Center; Jennifer Winters, USO; and Charles Gladney, administrator of the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center.
Charles Gladney said his $1,000 donation will help expand the stock of merchandise in the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center, as well as fund trips for veterans.
The donation comes courtesy of Mount Scott Chapter 602 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, whose leaders gathered with representatives from four military- and veterans-related groups Thursday to donate $1,000 to each. In addition to the VA Center, donations were made to the USO, REBOOT Recovery and the Military Welcome Center.
Bruce Dwyer, adjutant and Matthew Sims, finance, officer coordinated the give-away ceremony. Dwyer said it’s important to support the nation’s veterans, well as those entities that support veterans. And, such recognition also helps Chapter 602 in its mission to raise funds for those organizations, as well as attract the volunteers that help make the work possible.
The ceremony also involved awarding a plaque to the VA Center from Purple Heart State Commander Larry Van Schyver, who chairs the Oklahoma Veterans Commission.
“It’s past time for recognition,” Dwyer said, as he handed the plaque to Gladney to mark his efforts on behalf of the veterans who call the center home.
Gladney said there are specific uses for the $1,000 that Chapter 602 designated to the center. While some funds will help finance the trips that veterans sometimes make outside the center — restaurants are a popular destination and “they love steak,” Gladney said, with a laugh — the major beneficiary will be the center store operated by the Veterans Council president.
That store is designed to provide everyday items veteran/residents may need: socks, razors, magazines, hand lotion. The benefit is that the items are available to residents at no cost.
“They don’t have to spend their own money,” Gladney said.