“The Hunt,” the “most talked about movie of the year that no one saw” should be best left unseen by all but the most diehard of action fans.
There’s something strange about this movie — inspired by the 1924 short story, “The Most Dangerous Game,” about humans hunting humans — that makes it hard to tell what the filmmakers were even trying to say. It pits caricatures of liberal elites against caricatures of right-wing citizens in what could be the most ridiculously over-the-top violent escapade through death and destruction this side of a 1980s Paul Verhoeven film. If there was some form of political commentary embedded in between the gratuitous gore and admittedly well-shot action, it was either too dense — or too shallow — to grasp. “The Hunt” spins more time trying to be clever and outsmart itself that it comes just short of every character turning to the camera and winking at the audience.
At the center of the action is Crystal, played by “Glow” star Betty Gilpin. A rough-around-the-edges woman who has a really hard time trusting anyone, Crystal uses her paranoia and her skills to survive the relentless hunt. She and other “deplorables” — a name given to the initial prey a direct reference to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign speech, in which she called out racist, misogynistic and islamophobic supporters of Donald Trump — wake up gagged and restrained in a clearing after being kidnapped. Crystal quickly outlasts several of her fellow victims and starts fighting back herself.
The story tries to present itself as something deep in an effort to say something about the modern era of politics. But it just doesn’t know what to say, doesn’t do a good job of saying it and instead just makes everyone look ridiculous. Perhaps that was the point of the movie. But for a movie that obviously played up the controversy ahead of its original release last year, there’s very little here that’s actually controversial beyond the stupendous amount of violence.
“The Hunt” has no qualms with killing off characters that have just been introduced. There’s no need for character development when most — many of whom go unnamed — characters are merely meatbags ready to showcase the special effects team’s propensity for messy gore. The sleek combination of practical effects, makeup and CG make for impressive moments when victims are brutally put down. There are times when it gets to the point of being distracting, and eventually becomes desensitizing. The violence is the only thing this movie has going for it.
The third act makes a complete departure from both the style and tone of the rest of the film. Forsaking the dark and brutal action of the earlier moments for an often comedic, one-liner filled hand-to-hand fight between Gilpin’s Crystal and Hillary Swank’s final boss, Athena, “The Hunt” offers a swerve that feels out of left field and unearned. It almost feels the conclusion from another script was bolted onto the end in rewrites.
Ultimately, “The Hunt” is disappointing, not just because it lacks anything really resembling a coherent story or anything of appeal outside of extreme violence, but also because it does little with its “controversial” premise to justify so many months of heated debate and obnoxious marketing. “Both sides” come out looking ridiculous at the end of the film and there’s no real statement to be made — political or otherwise. Instead, it feels more like an excuse to maim, kill and eviscerate characters on-screen in an attempt to satiate those who miss the gore of the “Saw” franchise. “The Hunt” is nothing more than a cheap exploitation film that attempts to appear smarter than what it ultimately offers.