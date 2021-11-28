KImberly Butler, Brian Herring to exchange vows Nov 28, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kimberly Butler and Brian Herring Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kimberly Butler, Duncan, and Brian Herring, Lawton, will exchange wedding vows at 3 p.m. Dec. 19 at First Christian Church of Lawton.The bride-elect is the daughter of Col. Randall and Deborah Butler, Duncan.The prospective bridegroom is the son of Randy and Rebecca Herring, Lawton.The bride elect is a 2011 graduate of Southwestern Oklahoma State University and a 2006 graduate of Duncan High School. She is employed as the band director at Empire Public Schools.The prospective bridegroom is a 2009 graduate of Southwestern Oklahoma State College and a 2006 graduate of MacArthur School in Lawton. He is employed by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.The couple plans to reside in Duncan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bridegroom Graduate School University Music Duncan High School Vow Bride Brian Herring Lawton Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists