Kimberly Butler and Brian Herring

Kimberly Butler and Brian Herring

Kimberly Butler, Duncan, and Brian Herring, Lawton, will exchange wedding vows at 3 p.m. Dec. 19 at First Christian Church of Lawton.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Col. Randall and Deborah Butler, Duncan.

The prospective bridegroom is the son of Randy and Rebecca Herring, Lawton.

The bride elect is a 2011 graduate of Southwestern Oklahoma State University and a 2006 graduate of Duncan High School. She is employed as the band director at Empire Public Schools.

The prospective bridegroom is a 2009 graduate of Southwestern Oklahoma State College and a 2006 graduate of MacArthur School in Lawton. He is employed by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

The couple plans to reside in Duncan.