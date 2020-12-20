If there’s one good way to say good-bye to a year like 2020, it would have to be with a laugh.
It’s a mission the Apache Casino Hotel Event Center, 2315 E. Gore, is following through with by hosting its New Year’s Eve celebration with a star-studded night of hilarious stand-up comedy, according to Lee Bayless, Event Center manager.
The 21 and older show will kick off at 10 p.m. Dec. 31. Doors open at 9 p.m. with full beverage service available. Face masks are required at all times. Smoking and vaping are not allowed inside the venue; however, there are designated smoking areas near both main entrances.
Tickets are $20 per person and are being sold as table packages only. A table of four will cost $80 and a table of six will cost $120.
“This will help social distance guests so they have the peace of mind knowing who will be seated at their table,” Bayless said. Table packages may be purchased at the casino cage or online at www.apachecasinohotel.com.
Bayless said the night’s lineup offers some stellar comedic entertainment.
Julia Drake opens the show with her comedic twist on current topics, bad dates and the ups and downs of single parenting. She’ll be followed by the high-energy, goofy voices and whimsical faces of Lenny VanHorn.
The evening’s headliner, Spencer Hicks, offers oddball observations with a twist of Southern charm and blended with his laid-back style that helped him win Oklahoma City’s Looney Bin Comedy Competition, according to Bayless.
“The world needs some laughter and we are putting on a great comedy show to help people laugh the year away,” he said. “We have been at the forefront of bringing stand-up comedy shows to Lawton. New Year’s Eve will be a really fun night to leave the problems of 2020 behind us and move into a fresh, new start with 2021.”
All guests must pass through security and be screened for COVID-19 by having their temperature taken as well as answering COVID-related health questions.