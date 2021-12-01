Embattled Activision CEO still refuses to step down amidst allegations

Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision-Blizzard, is digging in like an Alabama tick amidst a continuing onslaught of accusations of sexual assault and harassment at his company.
Reports first surfaced earlier this year of widespread workplace harassment at the “Call of Duty” and “World of Warcraft” publisher — initially uncovered by an investigation by the state of California. The backlash was immediate and intense. Numerous individuals were either fired or “resigned” from the company, including many high ranking members of Blizzard Entertainment, which was the primary source of the harassment.
But the buck has to stop somewhere, and Kotick has overseen a company that has fostered an environment where sexual harassment was commonplace, and often encouraged based on excerpts from published emails released during the investigation. Yet, Kotick not only remains as CEO, but has openly defied public calls from his own employees to step down. Thus far, the board of directors has his back and refuses to make any sort of move to oust him.
Kotick himself has been accused of sexual harassment and leaving a voicemail in which he threatens to have his assistant killed. That accusation surfaced last week in a report from the “Wall Street Journal,” which stated the dispute was eventually settled out of court. An Activision spokesperson tried to brush off the threats, saying they were “obviously hyperbolic and inappropriate” and that he “deeply regrets the exaggeration and tone.”
Kotick is also reported to have steeped in personally to protect a male employee accused of sexual harassment of a woman within the company after human resources recommended he be fired immediately. Dan Bunting, the head of “Call of Duty Black Ops” developer Treyarch, was accused of harassment so severe, HR couldn’t look away and demanded his termination. Kotick instructed the department to recommend Bunting take counseling and be allowed to remain with the company. Following the revelation, Bunting resigned last week.
Meanwhile, a group of Activision employees staged a walkout in response to the reports, and Kotick’s continuing refusal to take responsibility and step down. Among their demands is that he resigns from his position as CEO and the company immediately. Additional employees have joined in the walkout.
Five months after the allegations first surfaced, Kotick remains as defiant as ever, though he’s attempted to offer what amounts to a moldy, rotten olive branch by saying in a meeting with investors and executives last week that he would “consider” quitting if he couldn’t “fix” the company’s culture. Thus far, his ideas to “fix” the problems within the company have resulted in little beyond vague promises and half-hearted apologies. The report stated Kotick was “ashamed of some of the incidents that had happened on his watch and apologized for how he has handled the unfolding problems.”
Share prices have plummeted over the course of the year since the accusations were first published. To address these concerns, Activision-Blizzard created a “Workplace Responsibility Committee,” which will “oversee the company’s progress in successfully implementing its new policies, procedures and commitments to improve workplace culture and eliminate all forms of harassment and discrimination at the company.” The committee will consist of members of the board of directors, and will be led by its sole two female members. It will require management to develop key performance indicators and other means to measure progress to ensure accountability. It all sounds like a bunch of fluff that says and does absolutely nothing, but puts on a good enough show to make it look like the company is really doing something when it’s not.
It’s easy to look at this move as cynical, considering Blizzard tried something similar a few months ago when it appointed Jennifer Oneal as co-head of the studio alongside Mike Ybarra to replace J. Allen Brack after he resigned due to rape allegations. It felt like maybe Blizzard was moving in the right direction, only for Oneal to step down two months into her new role because she was “tokenized, marginalized and discriminated against.” Oneal is Asian and gay. She was also paid significantly less than Ybarra, who held an equal position with equal experience.
The sole reason Kotick has not been ousted by the board is his 30 years of service to the company. When Kotick took over, Activision was on the verge of bankruptcy. It was one of the original development studios birthed during the early days of the video game industry, but struggled to gain any traction. Kotick helped right the ship and oversaw its growth into the most successful publisher in the industry. Many may debate the sustainability of its reliance on mega franchises like “Call of Duty” or “Guitar Hero” and “Tony Hawk Pro Skater” before it, but the chart-topping sales each year justified his approach.
But he also fostered a toxic workplace environment that encouraged sexual harassment and wage inequality. Sadly, the only way he will be forcefully removed is if share prices continue to decline. That’s already happening, as “Call of Duty Vanguard” has failed to live up to critical and sales expectations, falling well short of “Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War” last year, which was also down from “Call of Duty Modern Warfare” the year before that. Hopefully, people continue to boycott Activision-Blizzard games until Kotick either does the “right” thing in stepping down, or he’s ousted and kicked to the curb for good.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.