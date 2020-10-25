An ellipsis is the name for the three dots at the end of a sentence that indicate there is more to be said.
For Joslyn Wood, those three dots indicate that there is more good to be done. That’s why, when she decided to create a local nonprofit group to focus on random acts of kindness, she chose the name Ellipsis.
A teacher at LPS by day and a Realtor by night, it’s amazing that Wood was able to find the time to create such a group. But with the encouragement of friends and a reliance on her faith, she found a way.
“People kept saying you should start something like this, and I said, ‘I’m going to pray about it,’” Wood said. “I feel like God can speak through people.”
A plan began to form with random acts of kindness as one of its foundational pillars. But not just service, service without pride.
“Kindness without being boastful,” Wood said. “I always try to do random acts of kindness in my life. I also don’t ever want anyone to feel like no one cares or (they are) alone.”
The other three pillars of Ellipsis are to plan and execute community events, assist other entities with their events and share volunteer opportunities and positive posts through social media.
The organization is working toward 501©3 nonprofit status, which Wood hopes to achieve within the next year. But that isn’t stopping the group from hitting the ground running.
“When the Landing Apartment fire happened, we went ahead and emergency launched, that was 9 or 10 weeks ago. Nothing was set up, we just dove in,” Wood said. “We were able to get out there and help gather supplies and donations. We weren’t the only group out helping of course, but we were out there.”
And the group hasn’t stopped there. Right now, they have two big events planned for the coming weeks. A “Park-or-Treat,” event on Halloween in Elmer Thomas Park and a “Bonfire with a Twist,” on Nov. 7 at 8509 SW Bishop.
“Businesses and individuals have signed up to pass out candy along the track. They can decorate their assigned area and we are encouraging people to dress up. We will have a DJ there playing Halloween music and creepy sounds, the Lawton Fire Department and Police Department will be there and CCMH Ambulance service along with several other businesses and individuals,” Wood said.
For the “Bonfire with a Twist,” on Nov. 7, Wood said the intent is for the community to come together and cast their worries into the fire.
“We will have tongue depressors there for people to write something they want to cast into the fire on like low self-esteem, fear, depression and anxiety. They can share it with the group or keep it to themselves,” Wood said.
While both events are free, the group will be collecting food donations during the bonfire for Hungry Hearts and Wood encourages anyone who can bring a donation to do so.
“We might not be able to save the world,” Wood said, “but we can make a difference.”