That hit Broadway musical production of “Hamilton” has brought Alexander Hamilton back to the attention of the country. And while the musical hit featured his wife, we knew very little about her. That is, until 2018 when Tilar J. Mazzeo published the first biography of her titled “Eliza Hamilton: The Extraordinary Life and Times of the Wife of Alexander Hamilton.”
Elizabeth Schuyler (better known as Eliza or sometimes as Betsy) was born in 1757 near Albany, New York, to Phillip and Catherine “Kitty” (Van Rensselaer) Schuyler. Phillip served as a general in the Continental Army. Certainly well-to-do, the Schuylers lived in an area also occupied by their extended families — Livingston, Van Cortlandt, Cochran and Van Rensselaer.
Her mother came from a wealthy Dutch family (Van Rensselaer) and her father was an heir to a million-acre fiefdom which spread hundreds of miles around Albany. The family owned as many as a dozen slaves during Eliza’s parents’ lifetime.
Early years
A distant cousin to James Fenimore Cooper, Eliza spent much of her childhood on family lands in Saratoga. Eliza was a tough-minded tomboy who loved to be outdoors and to ride horses.
Despite their wealth, Eliza and her two closest sisters (Angelica and Peggy) learned needlework (essential to a girl’s education), dancing, to cut patterns for clothes, how to preserve strawberries, read Shakespeare and the Bible and to speak French and Flemish.
An 11-year-old Eliza and her 2-year-older sister Angelica were sent to boarding school in New York City to be educated in the ways of a wealthy colonial girl. Eliza struggled – never good at spelling and her writing was awkward. But she was talented at embroidery and longed to be at home in the country astride her horse. After schooling in New York City, Eliza returned home in 1775 to be tutored by her mother in what everyone expected of her in the coming years – estate management.
Marriage and children
Eliza met Lt. Col. Alexander Hamilton on a country road in 1777. An aide-de-camp to General Washington, he had been dispatched to deliver an urgent message to General Schuyler at his residence in Albany. But it was not until 1780 that a romance began between the two.
Alexander was nervous about asking Gen. Schuyler for Eliza’s hand. His background was questionable — he was illegitimate and had grown up as an orphan in Nevis but had the good sense and manners to share these and other details with Gen. Schuyler. It worked and Eliza and Alexander were married in December 1780.
They had eight children. The eldest son, Philip Hamilton, was killed in a duel in 1801. The next year, they had their last son whom they named Philip, in honor of his elder deceased brother. The eldest daughter, Angelica, had a mental breakdown upon learning the death of her brother and never recovered.
Alexander spent a lot of time in Philadelphia or New York City serving in the new government or practicing law. He complained frequently to Eliza through their years apart that he had not received any letters from her. Apparently, it did not move her to correspond more often.
Scandals
Eliza suffered through scandals about Alexander. Accusations of financial misdeeds while he served as the first Secretary of the Treasury. An affair with Maria Reynolds to which he confessed but she denied. Did he admit to such a relationship as a cover story to distract congressional investigators from his earlier insider trading problems? Both scandals would follow him beyond the grave. Some evidence might have survived had not Eliza burned Alexander’s letters to her and from others. In any case and for any reason, Eliza’s primary concern was to protect Alexander.
Then there was the mysterious bundle of letters found in a little leather trunk and sealed with the initials “J.R.” that finally rested with Eliza but then disappeared. Did those initials stand for “James Reynolds,” the husband to Maria Reynolds? We will never know.
Widowhood
It is common knowledge that Alexander Hamilton died of a gunshot in the 1804 duel with Aaron Burr. What of Eliza? She had another lifetime ahead.
She faced a financial catastrophe so friends and relatives raised funds for the support of the Hamilton family. She had six children under the age of 20 and a daughter who required constant attention. Her father died, leaving the Schuyler family in an inheritance dispute.
Eliza joined the Society for Relief of Poor Widows with Small Children in New York City. Members proposed establishing a “ragged school” using an orphanage in Germany as their model. In March 1806, the Orphan Asylum Society was chartered and Eliza was elected its first vice president.
At the age of 80, Eliza had one piece of unfinished business. She would travel west to see her son, William, whom she had not seen in 15 years. It took three weeks by train, barge, wagon, steamboat to reach him. “Mrs. General Hamilton” was welcomed everywhere and joined William in Wisconsin Territory, to find a cultured gentleman who spoke French and had books lined on shelves in his cabin.
Eliza returned home after about a year’s absence and permanently settled in Washington, D.C. There she and an old friend, Dolley Madison, raised donations to build a monument to George Washington. She was present on July 4, 1848, when the cornerstone of the Washington Monument was laid.
Elizabeth (Schuyler) Hamilton died in November 1854. Her wish would now come true — she would see Alexander again.