“Footloose” is a musical about the power of dance to unite people and to make life better. It’s a very popular musical, particularly in Oklahoma, where Elmore City, the town on which the story is loosely based, is located.
For Jessica Diley, who will appear in Elgin Public School’s production of the show as Ariel Moore, the play is about a lot more than that.
“It’s a story about loss, and about healing,” Diley said. “There’s a lot in the show that anybody can understand and relate to.”
Diley, a student at Elgin High School, has been active in theatre in the Lawton area for several years, appearing in at least 10 productions before this one.
Alex Rodriguez, the actor playing her love interest, Ren McCormack, in the production, said he’s been in about the same number of shows. He, however, like several members of the cast, is from Lawton. Rodriguez is a student at MacArthur High School. He sees the show in much the same way Diley does, as a story of healing through music and dance.
“Ren is this kid from Chicago, and he’s working through personal issues of his own,” McCormack said. “He sort of brings everyone together.”
McCormack is at the center of the show’s story. A kid from Chicago who moves to the rural Southwest and starts to shake things up, bringing dance to the fictional town of Bomont, and falling in love with Moore along the way.
Jessica Diley said that to her, McCormack does more than shake things up, but puts things in order for people as well.
“She’s this girl with a strict reverend father, and she’s so conflicted,” Diley said. “And through Ren she finds both what she wants and what she needs as well.”
The production is presented by Elgin Public Schools, but the cast is made up of both adults and children from all over the area. It’s directed by Bryson Peterson, the technical director at Lawton Community Theatre, and Chance Harmon, the director of Lawton Community Theatre, appears in the show. Lawton Community theatre has provided critical support for every aspect of the production, according to Melissa Diley, the theatre supervisor at Elgin Public Schools and the producer of “Footloose.”
“My daughter has been a part of a lot of production at Lawton Community Theatre,” Diley said. “They’ve stepped up a lot to help us put this show together, and I’m so thankful to them.”
This is the second production by Elgin Public Schools to have help from Lawton Community Theatre, and to have auditions open to the public. The first was “Oklahoma,” presented last year. Jessica Diley said that show brought people into Elgin from all over the area. People who might not have visited otherwise.
“It was so amazing to walk out and see so many people,” Diley said. “Every chair filled to the back of the room. It felt like the whole town of Elgin came out to see us.”
The show will open on Friday, and Melissa Diley is hoping to see her community, both Elgin and Lawton, come out to support the work of the cast and crew of this show, which will be one of her first as supervisor of the school’s drama program.
“I encourage our entire community to come out and support the arts, and this amazing and dedicated cast.” Diley said. “Their hard work will show.”