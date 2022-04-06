Electronic Entertainment Expo canceled this year due to COVID

Pour one out for the Electronic Entertainment Expo. It’s been an honor.
The Entertainment Software Association confirmed last week that this year’s E3 — confirmed earlier this year as an entirely digital event — has now been canceled. Publishers and developers were only notified of the cancellation last week via an email sent by the ESA. No additional reasoning was given — either to industry members or the public. But to some, this decision comes as no surprise.
E3 was once the premier video game trade show in the world. While Europe had Gamescom and Japan had the Tokyo Games Show, it was E3 that dominated the headlines in June. It first began in 1995, and quickly grew in popularity over the subsequent years. In the early-mid-00s, E3 was the event the entire industry looked forward to for hype and news announcements. But it’s slowly been falling on hard times in the 15 years since its height.
In 2007, the ESA downsized E3 to a much more business-focused event. The decision was made to reduce the scope of E3 due to the rising costs of rental spaces in the Los Angeles Expo building. But after two years of this minimized E3, publishers and developers rebelled and threatened to abandon the ESA and E3. By 2009, the old E3 structure had returned.
But as COVID hit in 2020, many questioned the need for an E3 in general. Nintendo abandoned E3 proper several years prior, and only recorded longer Nintendo Direct videos with announcements and gameplay that would air during E3. Soon after, Sony abandoned E3 after a disastrous conference that stretched for more than two hours, but only showed a handful of games due to technical issues. Sony has since moved to Nintendo Direct style “State of Play” videos that offer announcements and gameplay without having to purchase booth space at E3.
Microsoft is the lone hardware manufacturer to still participate in E3. Even most publishers have opted out of having their own conferences at the show. It’s simply become cost prohibitive to spend millions on a booth or display at E3 when publishers can get the same amount of exposure by simply announcing their game and updates via the Internet these days. It’s much easier than ever to get news out there compared to even a decade ago. The rise of online “journalists” and Twitch personalities have made the spread of information more prolific.
The ESA stated that E3 will return with an in-person event in 2023, but that’s a statement eerily reminiscent of 2020, when ESA canceled E3, but confirmed a show would return in 2021. The 2021 show was a stripped down, compromised version that essentially combined a bunch of pre-recorded conferences that publishers could have aired on their own.
The ESA cited the continued COVID pandemic for the reason for the cancellation, but that doesn’t make a lot of sense. Almost every event that had been canceled for the last two years has returned, including the Games Developer Conference last month. The San Diego Comic-Con is returning this summer, and that will bring in way more people than E3 to a small, concentrated area. California, among most other states, has essentially abandoned most COVID precautions. This decision is less about the realities of COVID, and more the realities that everyone is abandoning the ESA.
There’s still plenty of gaming news set for this summer. Industry journalist Geoff Keighley announced the Summer Game Fest would return this year in June with a “spectacular live kickoff show.” Keighley has shaken up the industry in recent years with the growing popularity of the Video Game Awards, which has become its own mini-E3 in December with numerous announcements. If Keighley can continue to leverage his popularity and influence for additional games coverage separate from the ESA, E3 might not need to be a thing anymore.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.