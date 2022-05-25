Electronic Arts in search of potential acquisition suitors

One of the industry’s largest publishers is on the proverbial trading block.
Electronic Arts, one of the oldest companies in the video game industry, has offered itself for acquisition or murder — even going so far as to enter negotiations with one telecommunications giant before those talks fell apart. If an acquisition or merger were to take place, it would have massive ramifications for the industry in what is one of the most tumultuous times in recent memory.
Last week, news agency “Puck News” posted an in-depth report that detailed how Comcast CEO and Chairman Brian Roberts made a move to acquire EA earlier this year following the announcement of the Microsoft-Activision acquisition. Roberts approached EA CEO Andrew Wilson with a proposal that would spin off NBCUniversal and merge the media and gaming companies under one umbrella. The move would have seen current NBCUniversal head Jeff Shell elevated within Comcast while Wilson would become head of this new company — a structure not so different than how former Discovery head David Zaslav became head of the new company created when AT&T spun off WarnerMedia and created Warner Discovery.
The deal fell apart in April after weeks to months of negotiations because the two companies couldn’t agree on monetary compensation. Welcome to corporate America. But EA has not been deterred by the collapse. Perhaps, tasting the sweetness that would be the potential of a merger with a larger telecommunication or entertainment company, they’ve continued to seek out suitors, including Disney.
EA and Disney have a history together, as EA once held the exclusive rights to all “Star Wars” video games. The video game publisher has also worked on numerous Disney licensed titles throughout the history of both companies. EA sees this opportunity as a “more meaningful relationship than licensing deals.” The example of combining EA Sports titles with ESPN presentation.
Disney could also have another gold mine of properties to extort for live action and animated content. EA has one of the largest collections of classic properties this side of a post Microsoft-Activision merger. While EA has become the “FIFA,” “Madden” and “Battlefield” publisher over the last decade, it does have plentiful properties, including “Command and Conquer,” “Mass Effect” and “Dead Space.” Imagine a big budget Disney-backed “Mass Effect” movie. Or letting Pixar take a crack at a “Boom Blox” adaptation.
The deal makes sense for everyone except Disney, which has just finished almost completely severing itself from the video game industry. While Disney was once a major player with its own publishing arm, a string of failures prompted the House of Mouse to withdrawal from the industry — and that’s with the more forward-thinking Bob Iger at the head of the company. New CEO Bob Chapek is a penny-pinching maniac, so it’s doubtful that he will make any sort of move.
Apple is another player that’s been mentioned in the possible EA acquisition discussion. Xbox head Phil Spencer has talked numerous times in the past about how he’s worried about companies like Google, Amazon and Apple taking a more serious interest in the video game industry. One of the biggest hurdles to succeeding as a new player is the investment in first party studios and software required to sell your new hardware or service to skeptical buyers already entrenched in their favorite ecosystems. That’s why a company like Google can throw billions at Stadia, only to see it flounder and fail because it didn’t provide anything that couldn’t be enjoyed somewhere else for cheaper and less hassle.
Enter Apple. This is a company known for its quality hardware, quality software and amazing customer service. It also has a cult of personality that will spur a good portion of consumers to purchase whatever new gadget it wants to release. Admittedly, Apple Homepod showed there are limits. But if Apple was to take a serious look at the video game industry and decide to make an entrance, a purchase of one of the largest independent publishers in the industry would give it a major leg up on the competition. The acquisition would give Apple game development infrastructure, immediate licenses and properties to exploit and a catalog of releases that could be easily give a new console major retail presence without ever needing to reach out to additional third parties.
But Apple has never been a company to make such major acquisitions. Its $3 billion purchase of Beats in 2014 is the largest public facing company Apple has ever acquired. An EA purchase would already be in the ballpark of the nearly $70 billion total that Activision commanded of Microsoft. But if such an outside company wanted to muscle its way into the industry, it would be Apple.
These acquisition talks are not going to go away any time soon, much to the chagrin of many. The streaming wars have shown that content ownership is what is going to propel entertainment companies moving forward. Comic books have become the gold standard for property extortion. Everyone is looking for the next big source. Could it be anime? Possibly? Could it be video games? This year alone, the performance of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “Uncharted” have shown there’s potential for success. And while capitalism demands these already-gigantic companies continue to grow and make more profit, that growth has to start expanding into other industries at some point.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.