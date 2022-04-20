Elden Ring' cements itself as early game of the year contender

The best game of the year released two months ago, and it’s not even a contest.
“Elden Ring” was originally hyped as a “Dark Souls” title meets the industry’s ever-growing obsession with open world structure. As someone who absolutely detests open world designs in almost every modern title, it was a bit of a disappointment. The “Dark Souls” titles are known as linear experiences with branching paths. By “Dark Souls III” these games were widely linear with a bit of exploration that kept the mystery and excitement of discovering new areas while still maintaining a good structure to keep people constantly engaged.
“Elden Ring” is not only the best “Souls” style title made by developer FromSoftware or anyone else, but it’s also the best game released in recent memory. There’s a certain level of addiction that almost feels like a drug addiction when playing “Elden Ring.” While playing the game, it almost feels like a euphoric experience. Slaying monsters, challenging massive bosses only to escape with barely your life, discovering new hidden areas and dungeons is a supremely pleasing experience. When not playing, the game can constantly occupy your thoughts. What if you had dodged just a split second sooner? How can you figure out how to make it into the grace on the side of the mountain? What did that insane NPC really mean when he handed you a quest?
Anyone who has picked up a FromSoftware game in the last 15 years knows what to expect — at least on the surface — when the game boots up. There’s a surprising amount of lore and history built into this game — much of it provided by “A Song of Ice and Fire” author George R. R. Martin — that you won’t find in other FromSoftware games. The opening cinematic does little to really dive into the game’s story — go figure — but there are many more NPCs that are much more talkative and will fill you in on what’s happening.
As with everything “Souls” title, the word has gone downhill over the last centuries. Unlike in previous titles, when the world was destroyed a the whims of gods and demons, The Lands Between, the setting of “Elden Ring,” has been corrupted by a tree creature that literally came from outer space. Lovecraft fans will love the obvious Eldritch horror influences. But so much of it is window dressing — or at least in service of the setting, atmosphere and oppressive sense of dread and death — rather than the story itself.
“Elden Ring” is the most approachable and easily accessible “Souls” title from FromSoftware yet. That doesn’t mean the individual combat encounters or bosses are any easier. Some of them could be ranked on the most difficult list of FromSoftware bosses. Just ask anyone who has tried to fight Malenia, Blade of Miquella, without the assistance of “Let Me Solo Her.” But the game features so many upgrade materials, new weapons and other means of overpowering your build throughout the land that, if you’re willing to put enough time into the title, you’ll find yourself extremely overpowered in a short amount of time. There are so many ways to approach combat, based on your playable class and your playstyle, that there’s almost any way for anyone to play.
The inclusion of Torrent, a goat-horse mount your player uses, also helps open the world for a tremendous amount of people. While many games will hype the expansive open world, “Elden Ring” is one of the few that truly delivers. Anything that you see on screen can be visited and interacted with. There’s so many intricate mysteries and hidden features in the game that are completely separate from the main storyline quest that you’ll find yourself getting lost and stumbling onto new secrets well after you’ve fought the last story boss.
It’s this free and open world structure that makes “Elden Ring” so approachable. If you’ve hit a wall and are struggling with a boss, simply leave the area and go somewhere else and explore, until you find something that you want to interact with or fight to level up. There is a storyline, and there are important structures and key points you need to hit along the way, but how you get there and how you accomplish those objectives and the time in which you decide to tackle them is entirely up to you.
“Elden Ring” is a game that rewards patience and perseverance, but respects your time better than previous “Souls” titles. Never, at any point, will you feel like you’re stuck in one area and simply can’t progress. The problem with “Dark Souls” and its series is that sometimes, you simply hit a wall that you can’t surpass, and ultimately give up on the game. That’s not the case with “Elden Ring,” which has so much content that it’s still impossible to find it all at this point. There’s always something to do somewhere else.
Technical issues still mar the title, nearly two months after release. The framerate isn’t stable and can cause problems in some more intense fights. But those problems are rare, even if frustrating in the moment. Hopefully, they’ll continue to be addressed in the future.
Even if you’re not a fan of “Dark Souls” titles, or are averse to harder and more oppressive games, at least give “Elden Ring” a shot. There’s something ironically peaceful about riding through the beautiful countryside on Torrent, simply enjoying the view — until a tornado drops wolves on you from the sky, and you die. Welcome to “Elden Ring.”
“Elden Ring” is available on the Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.
