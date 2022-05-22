Director Robert Eggers takes a break from his more cerebral offerings to craft one of the leanest and most thematic revenge tales in recent memory.
“The Northman” is the epic viking movie for which audiences have clamored ever since “Vikings” debuted on television nearly a decade ago. It’s brutal, unflinching and surprisingly hopeful for an experience defined entirely by one man’s life-long quest to avenge his father who was murdered in front of him by his uncle. Does that sound familiar? “The Northman” is based on the same Viking sagas that inspired William Shakespeare to write “Hamlet” more than 400 years ago. While you won’t see Alexander Skarsgard’s Prince Amleth pontificating about whether to be, or not to be, you will catch moments that serve as the proto-inspiration for the seminal classic work.
The movie takes place in 10th century Scandinavia, where a young Amleth awaits the return of his warrior king father, King Aurvandil, played by a gravelly-voiced Ethan Hawke. Recently returning from a raid, Aurvandil is injured, and thus begins the preparations for his son to become king in his place. The transcendental experience sees Amleth crawling around on all fours, like a wolf while howling and imitating the actions of the wild animals while Willem DaFoe’s Heimir, the court fool and shaman, cheers him on in what is only the first of many surreal experiences throughout the film.
Once the ceremony is over and father and son emerge from the cave, they’re attacked by Fjölnir, Amleth’s uncle. Aurvandil is killed, but Amleth escapes, swearing revenge on his treacherous uncle to avenge his father and rescue his mother, Nicole Kidman’s Gudrún. Amleth joins a group of viking warriors, eventually growing into a Viking Beserker, a fierce warrior that imitates the actions of bears when raiding. Their transformation scene around a fire is another one of Eggers’ surreal moments that sees Amleth, now played by Skarsgard, growling around a fire and mentally transforming himself into a bear before the raid, which serves as a true technical marvel with a nearly 20-minute long-shot attack on a Christian village.
When Amleth hears his uncle is alive, he disguises himself as a slave to infiltrate his kingdom, a pitiful patch of land in Iceland at the base of a volcano — his “reward” for killing his brother. But when Amleth arrives, he becomes infatuated with a beautiful woman, played by Anya-Taylor Joy, who helps him enact his plan for revenge against the backdrop of a raging volcano that looks like something out of a cut scene from Mustafar in “Star Wars Episode III Revenge of the Sith.”
Eggars has made a name for himself by subverting expectations and playing with the audience’s emotions and recollection with movies like “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse.” Both of his previous efforts were extremely cerebral, small-scale affairs that saw individuals struggling to survive the harsh environment around them — both in a physical and mental sense. “The Northman” toys with some of those themes, keeping the audience guessing as to what we see on screen is actually happening, or whether it’s some sort of induced hysteria. Amleth often has visions throughout the film, seeing an emissary from the gods, a demon he must fight to capture a prophesied sword and even a valkyrie that wants to take him to Valhalla, where he will live out the afterlife until Ragnarok comes. And while these are some visually striking scenes, it’s never fully revealed whether what Amleth and the audience sees is real or not.
The atmosphere of “The Northman” elevates it above other genre revenge tales. Eggars went to painstaking lengths to ensure everything was as accurate as possible. He consulted with an Icelandic poet, Sjón, in order to ensure the dialogue sounded proper and the culture on display was as realistic as possible. While the accents of Joy and Kidman might trigger “House of Gucci” memories of comically-bad dialogue, they’re never given a whole lot of time on screen during any one scene in order to harm the suspension of belief. It’s easy to say this is the most authentic viking film put on screen.
The revenge tale is fairly straight forward and audiences can’t help but cheer each time Amleth moves forward with his plan — even as he has ample opportunity to leave and start a new life for himself. The story is basic, but it’s told with such conviction and passion that it’s hard not to become fully engrossed in the on-screen experience. Even as Amleth continues toward a path of self destruction in hopes of seeking revenge, it’s hard to disagree with his actions. He’s a force of nature in this film — a true hero of a Viking saga — and the story is told through that lens as a fable that would be told to Viking children decades, or even centuries, later as a hero to aspire to.
“The Northman” isn’t a movie for everyone. While it’s his most mainstream film to date, it’s still an Eggars movie, and that includes plenty of weird moments that almost bring the pace to a complete halt. They work for this film because of its carefully-traveled line between what’s real and what’s myth. But it can be off putting for some who want a more straight-forward revenge movie. On the other side of the coin, this movie might be a bit too commercial for fans who fell in love with “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse,” as there’s simply just not as much to chew on once the credits roll.
Still, “The Northman” stands as one of the best movies of this young year. There’s a lot to like about it, from the authentic Viking feel to the powerful performances by Skarsgard and Joy to how it elevates women to roles that actually command agency, rather than as merely passive watchers. Kidman’s role, especially, is a meaty one with an intense twist that is striking and makes the audience think about what they’re witnessing play out. It’s a great film that was perhaps overlooked in theaters, but is even more enjoyable in the confines of your home on streaming services.
“The Northman” is available now on video on demand, and is still playing in some theaters.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review for The Lawton Constitution.