EDMOND — The Edmond Historical Society & Museum has announced the opening of two animal-themed exhibits on display from now until July 2021.
The museum presents Bison in Art: Edmond Artists Depict the “Buffalo,” and “Where They Went: A Photographic History of Oklahoma Animals.”
Bison in Art features a collection of 15 bison-inspired paintings, sculptures, carvings and hand crafts from the museum’s collection and local artists, spanning the dates of 1935 to 2021. The inspiration piece for this exhibit, Zuffalo 21, was painted for the museum in January 2021 by local artist Zonly Looman. He describes his neon-colored bison as “abstract pop expressionism.” Zonly, a Native American, often features the bison in his artwork.
“The buffalo represents abundance, peace, and new life to come. It’s also a warning to keep up with your prayer life and to give thanks. I call it the ‘buffalo blessing,’” Zonly says.
The oldest paintings represented in the collection date back to the 1930s. Arthur Van Arsdale, Edmond, worked as a muralist for the New Deal’s Public Works of Art Program. His untitled painting features running bison amongst a collage of western culture.
Carvings and sculptures of bison also are on display, including two wooden carvings by Quimby Enterline, a World War II veteran who was involved with the Edmond Historical Society & Museum. Quimby was known for his lifelong involvement with Boy Scout Troop No. 1, and the bison was heavily represented in his scouting collection. His handmade bison bandana is shown in the exhibit.
The exhibit features 10 artists. Edmond artists include: Rich Muno, Arthur Van Arsdale, Jay Tracy, Zonly Looman, Quimby Enterline and Jennifer Cocoma Hustis. Non-Edmond artists whose works are represented include: Gino Miles, James Earle Fraser and Joel Sartore.
The exhibit “Where They Went: A Photographic History of Oklahoma Animals” is on loan from the Oklahoma History Center.
The exhibit features 26 black-and-white images taken by Oklahoma photographers, dating from 1900 to 1968. Most of the photographs include animals with people from various cross-sections of culture. Examples include: firefighters driving a horse-drawn wagon, Seminole children playing with squirrels, and World War I sailors with a dog aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma. The photos visually express the friendly kinship between humans and their pets and farm animals.
The exhibit title is inspired by a phrase from a Will Rogers quote: “If there are no dogs in Heaven, then when I die I want to go where they went.” The exhibit was created in 2018 through the support of the Kirkpatrick Foundation.