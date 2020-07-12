You’ve heard of Christmas in July, now get ready for Easter in October. The Holy City of the Wichitas has rescheduled the annual Prince of Peace Easter Pageant for Oct. 17.
Originally scheduled to be held on April 4 and 11, the pageant was canceled as a protective measure against the spread of COVID-19.
“It just broke my heart that we made that decision,” Alan Corrales, the pageant’s director, said. “But, it turned out to be a good decision because so many other things shut down with the pandemic.”
Corrales has directed the pageant for the last 15 years, but this year held a special place in his heart. Not only was this year the 95th anniversary of the pageant, he had planned to dedicate this pageant to his friend and mentor, the late Frank Tucker. So when David Farmer, the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Manager, approved the plan to reschedule the pageant for October, Corrales was elated.
“I didn’t say it publicly at the time, but I told the cast when we ended up having to cancel that hopefully we would be able to do it later in the year. That had been my hope since the very beginning of all this,” Corrales said.
Rescheduling challenges
Of course, rescheduling the pageant comes with its own challenges. Some that come along with every new pageant, and some that were created out of the unique situation Corrales finds himself in.
“I hate this word, I absolutely hate it, but these are unprecedented times. We’ve never had a pageant in the fall and it will be on a shortened time frame so we will be busy, but I’m OK with that,” Corrales said.
Corrales, who lives in Tulsa and works as a photographer during the school year, said that despite the potentially exhaustive schedule that is before him, he has no plans to stop.
“I’ve been in the pageant since third grade. I’m 61 years old now. It’s just always been a part of my life,” Corrales said. “I’ll have to come down there on Saturdays and work to the wee hours of the morning, but that’s OK.”
Adding to the list of challenges is the potential shortage of cast members.
“I always need more cast members and I really hope we get new cast members. If I had 3,000 people, I would put them all in costume and get them in there somewhere,” Corrales said.
There is room in the pageant for everyone, according to Corrales. From individuals to families, even multiple generations are encouraged to participate. In fact, Corrales’ own family participated in the pageant for 53 years. It was a tradition that he, his mother and father, and all six of his siblings enjoyed.
Rehearsals set
For those who would like to participate, signups for the pageants will be held at 1:45 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Holy City. There will be three rehearsals, Sept. 20 and 27 and Oct. 4 with a final dress rehearsal on Oct. 10.
“It’s a great way to make a new family tradition,” Corrales said. “A few years ago we had 4 generations from one family in the pageant.”
The pageant itself is a tradition that began in 1925 when the Rev. Anthony Wallock, an immigrant from Austria, held the first production in the Wichita Mountains with a cast of five. The production grew year after year and, in the 1930s, the Works Progress Administration constructed the Holy City of the Wichitas which would serve as the permanent pageant grounds. It’s a tradition that Corrales believes will carry on, in the face of whatever life throws at it.