Head north out of Lawton along Northwest 2nd Street and you might spy the roof of a new building being constructed in Elmer Thomas Park. That roof is part of the Patriot Pavilion, an Eagle Scout project being undertaken by Nicholas Sasseen of Boy Scout Troop 4176.
Nicholas is a Life Scout, the penultimate rank for members of the Boy Scouts. He has earned all of his merit badges and completed the necessary outdoors time. The only thing standing between him and his Eagle Scout rank is the completion of the Patriot Pavilion.
“This is it, as soon as he turns in his paperwork after this is completed, they’ll stamp him an Eagle Scout,” Max Sasseen, Nicholas’ father said. “A lot of people join scouts and never make it to Eagle.”
Of course, for Nicholas, making it to Eagle is something of a family tradition. His father, Max, joined Boy Scouts at the age of 8 and became an Eagle Scout in 1979. His older brother, Conner Sasseen, helped construct a Ten Commandments monument on the grounds of Central Baptist Church to earn his Eagle Scout ranking. So for Nicholas, reaching Eagle was almost a foregone conclusion.
Max believes much of this comes down to his son’s troop, Troop 4176.
“His troop has been around a long time. I think getting hooked up with the right troop is a big part of it. The younger kids see the older kids leading by example,” Max said.
Nicholas, inspired by his brother’s Eagle Scout project, knew he wanted to make a grand contribution to the community.
“Nicholas says it’s not a competition, but his is much taller,” Max said of the friendly competition between his sons.
The Patriot Pavilion is being erected in the place of a former wooden pavilion that had fallen into disrepair. Nicholas met with Jack Hanna, the former Parks & Recreation Director for the City of Lawton, in 2019 to work out some of the details. The City partnered with Nicholas and provided leadership and some funding to get the project underway.
After receiving the all clear from the City, Nicholas began fundraising on his own, receiving support from the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority and the McMahon Foundation.
“It means so much to me that I can put this thing up and better Lawton. And maybe one day show my kids, hopefully, if I have any, I can take them here and show them how I affected Lawton,” Nicholas said.
Once the pavilion is completed, it will house a 20x15 foot American flag emblazoned with the Pledge of Allegiance, as well as the seal of the United States, and a representation of a soldier kneeling at a grave.
The seal represents the beginning of the country’s freedom, the flag the enduring of freedom and the soldier the cost. Nicholas chose the thematic elements and contributed to the design, a skill he hopes to hone over the coming years. While he is only 16 and going into his junior year at MacArthur High School, he hopes to one day become an aerospace engineer.
“I’m taking pre-engineering at vo-tech right now,” Nicholas said.
The roof is being constructed with the help of volunteers from several area churches. Once the roof is completed, the pillars will be bricked in red masonry. The hope is that the pavilion will be dedicated this fall.
Nicolas wants to involve the community as much as possible and encourages anyone who would like to help out, donate or volunteer to get in touch with the project either through the Facebook page Eagle Project Patriot Pavilion, or by going to cbclawton.org and donating.