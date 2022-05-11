EA announces end of partnership with FIFA

There’s a lot of news happening this week — too much to get into in one sitting.
While all eyes were on Xbox’s service outage this weekend that prevented players from accessing any of their digital purchases — a story that we’ll revisit next week — publisher EA was quietly moving pieces into place to announce the dissolution of its soccer — or football — partnership with FIFA. EA’s soccer game each year will now be called “EA Sports Football Club,” and will drop the FIFA branding that has become synonymous with digital soccer for decades.
The change is the result of months of negotiations between EA and FIFA, soccer’s global governing body. Neither party was able to come to a proper agreement, so the partnership will be dissolved at the end of the Women’s World Cup next summer — a one-year extension on the previous agreement that was set to dissolve at the end of this year’s World Cup in Qatar.
According to EA, players won’t see many changes. Almost all of the game’s content will remain, including the world’s most famous clubs and stars. The only content that will be removed is the World Cup itself and any other FIFA-controlled events that were originally included in the game. EA has been active in making deals with the individual clubs and leagues that make up FIFA, so most changes will be cosmetic.
As with all of these disagreements, the impasse was a matter of money. The partnership between EA and FIFA has been a lucrative one. The game has generated more than $20 billion in sales over the past two decades, and that doesn’t even begin to take into account the “FIFA Ultimate Team” mode, which generated hundreds of millions each year from players using real money to buy digital card packs.
FIFA wanted a larger piece of the financial pie — demanding at least double the $150 million fee annually from EA Sports. Reports suggest FIFA also wanted to be able to offer his brand as licensing for other digital products, including other video games. This was a red line EA would not cross, as the publisher takes great pride in exclusive sports licensing deals, such as its ongoing partnership with the NFL. For its part, EA said the divorce was an amicable decision from both EA and FIFA.
“It was really about how can we do more for the players, more for the fans, how can we offer them more modalities to play, how can we bring more partners into the game, how can we expand beyond the bounds of the traditional game,” said Andrew Wilson, EA chief executive.
Now EA must forge into unknown territory — releasing a game for a sport for which it does not own an exclusive license. It’s going to be an uphill battle — at least initially — for the publisher to move forward and still keep the built-in audience it has grown over the last 30 years. Any time other studios and publishers have tried to release non-licensed sports titles, it’s been met with mixed results — at best.
When Take-Two lost the NFL license after “NFL 2K5,” the publisher began work on a legacy football game that would use the likenesses of some of the greatest players in the history of the game, including quarterback John Elway. While it featured the same polished gameplay that 2K fans had been fans of for years, it still failed to sell well because people expected the NFL license.
When Konami lost access to major football clubs and the FIFA license, it rebranded its soccer series as “Pro Evolution Soccer.” The game still featured the likenesses of some players and clubs, but never the full amount of content that EA’s “FIFA” series commanded each year. And while there were still fans — many of whom preferred the “PES” gameplay to “FIFA” — it couldn’t compete. Eventually, Konami tried to take the series into a free-to-play direction and failed again.
EA’s future soccer endeavors at least have a built-in audience that knows EA’s success and pedigree. The question remains how well will people take to a game that doesn’t have the official FIFA licensing. The publisher has struck more than 300 licensing arrangements with soccer organizations across the globe, which will allow EA to continue to use their likenesses. It’s these arrangements that could help insulate EA from any backlash that might become apparent.
It’s also good news for EA that, despite the publisher’s storied history of angering fans, it’s somehow less despised globally than FIFA. Many clubs and organizations, including Premier League and UEFA, which runs the Champions League, have come out in support of EA and announced partnerships with the publisher. If FIFA wants to push forward with its own video game, it’s going to come up against the arrangements that EA has already made. Plus, the soccer organization will have to partner with a new developer and publisher — something that will take many years to bring up to speed in a modern gaming environment.
Fans will still have another two games to get used to the decision before the full branding change comes into effect. Hopefully, EA will use this opportunity to revamp the gameplay of its soccer game and make some long-needed quality of life improvements. If that’s the case, EA can go even further to cement itself as the authority on soccer for a new generation.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.