The buildup to the full debuts of next-generation console hardware is always an exciting time in the video game industry.
Engineers have been hard at work for years, creating what will be the standard for interactive entertainment hardware for the next five to seven years. The information explosion is not just a euphoria of hype and excitement — where gamers are intoxicated by the new visuals and worlds never thought possible before — but also a celebration of the hard work of so many behind the scenes, who helped create the PlayStation and Xbox platforms. So when the Electronic Entertainment Expo, originally scheduled for June, was canceled due to Covid-19, it threw a major wrench in the plans to fully unveil the Xbox Series X, and possibly the PlayStation 5.
Microsoft had already marked the date on its collective calendar, and was planning a massive debut with new information on hardware and software. Sony had already announced earlier in the year it would not be at E3, but would instead have its own event. Despite the cancellation of just about everything else in 2020, a new insider report suggests we might see the new consoles sooner, rather than later.
Insider Daniel Ahmad announced on Twitter earlier this week that the majority of the next-generation reveals were scheduled for the week of E3, but have since been mostly moved out. While a few have been pushed back until later in the year — perhaps to give developers and publishers more time to make sure everything looks its best — many have actually been bumped up. Ahmad said the first “proper” next-gen console and games showcase will be “much earlier” than expected. That’s good news for video game fans looking for any sort of distraction — that’s not “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” — from the ongoing madness of the world right now.
A new report suggests that the first showcase could be a Microsoft event sometime in May. Microsoft employees are reportedly taking home early versions of the Xbox Series X and the still-rumored Xbox Series S — a slightly weaker, but more affordable next-gen alternative — which would coincide with a May reveal. Separate reports suggest Microsoft will reveal a new Surface lineup in May, so the two events could be combined into one massive Microsoft hardware event.
If these reports are accurate, the event will also include first looks at gameplay for “Halo Infinite” and possibly an early glimpse at Playground Games’ “Fable” reboot. Beyond that, there’s no word on whether this will be an E3-style explosion with first and third-party information, some sort of “Inside Xbox” lowkey event or something else entirely. But, where there is smoke, there is usually fire.
While the Xbox Series X and PS5 will be revealed in the coming months, there’s still the question of whether they’ll launch this year or not. Game development seems to be proceeding nicely, as most studios have workflow operations that allow individual developers to work from home. The recent delays of “The Last of Us Part II” and other games were framed more as financial logistics delays, rather than a need for extra time in the oven. If no one has any money and physical stores remain closed for the foreseeable future, more games could be delayed. But what about hardware?
A new report from Bloomberg last week suggested Sony will move ahead with the launch of the PS5 this fall, but the Japanese electronics giant admitted the launch could feature as many as 2.5 million less units than the PS4 through next March. Sony pointed to the increased complexity of the machine, as opposed to Covid-19 as the release for the supply constraints.
Microsoft has always asserted the Xbox Series X will launch this fall, but has given no concrete details. It too could see similar supply constraints, if Sony’s issues are universal. Assembly will begin in June, on time, so we should know more by then.
As with just about every aspect of life currently, seeing into the future and making predictions as to how industries will react in six months is about as insightful as shaking a Magic 8 Ball and asking for its view. It would be nice to expect a smooth next-gen console launch this fall with a plethora of new games that we’ve all been waiting on for the better part of a year. But there’s no guarantee that will happen. If anything, there’s more of a guarantee that one or both console launches will be dramatically affected. Until then, we can at least look forward to the reveals, along with the dazzling trailers and gameplay videos that will tide us over in the meantime.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.