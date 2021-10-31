“Dune” is one of those novels that was supposed to be impossible to adapt.
David Lynch tried in 1982 and failed spectacularly — crafting a fever dream of a film that seemed more interested in playing with Lynch’s burgeoning creativity and outside ideas, as opposed to the themes and elements presented in Frank Herbert’s science-fiction masterpiece. So despite the fact that Denis Villeneuve is one of the best directors working today, there was no guarantee that his new vision of Arrakis would be any better than Lynch’s. Thankfully, that is not the case.
Villeneuve has a passion for the world of “Dune” that can be seen in the on-screen product. He’s crafted a nearly three hour movie that barely covers the first half of the book, yet seems almost too packed with content with a pacing that treads a fine line between being too slow and methodical to entice newcomers, but carefully omits certain information and plot elements that helped flesh out the universe in the book. The script dutifully juggles the immense world building present in Herbert’s first book in his series with the need to push the plot forward to create what is certainly the best possible visual representation of Arrakis and “Dune.”
Despite its reputation of being a nigh unapproachable book, “Dune” is an expansive story of political intrigue, betrayal and humanity set against the backdrop of a world more than 10,000 years in the future. Cut through the constant emphasis on explaining this amazingly detailed and creative world, the book is a science-fiction version of “A Song of Ice and Fire” written 30 years before George R.R. Martin would make names like Stark, Lannister and Westeros common knowledge.
The story centers around the ongoing conflict between House Harkonnen and House Atreides — a cold war that has spanned decades, if not more than a century. Ten thousand years in the future, the universe has been divided amongst powerful houses — all ruled by a single emperor who sits on the Golden Lion Throne. In this universe, computers have been outlawed after a war with technology thousands of years in the past. So while space travel is integral to the empire’s existence, it’s only possible through the use of spice, a unique melange only found on Arrakis — a desert planet controlled by the Harkonnens.
Spice allows the Empire to function — not just by fueling space travel, but also by the order of mentats, humans who have used spice to help give them extra perception and brain power. They have become essentially human computers. Use too much spice and a normal human will eventually become a creature the Empire uses as a navigator that calculates all the paths needed in order for space travel to be considered safe. So who controls the spice controls the universe.
The visuals on display are simply breathtaking. Villenueve has a tendency to incorporate massive, minimalist structures with films like “Blade Runner 2049” and “Arrival.” That artistic predilection serves “Dune” well with its massive sets and grand vistas. The art department deserves major props for creating a living, breathing universe that feels like one we could live in today, while also feeling almost alien set so far in the future. There are little details, such as the use of bagpipes for House Atreides, that tie back to humanity’s history, but are used in such a way as to help ground the universe.
For a movie with such a grand scope and even grander storytelling ambitions, “Dune” is surprisingly intimate with its focus on the characters. Timothee Chalamet portrays Paul Atreides, the downtrodden son of Duke Leto Atreides, played by Oscar Isaac. The amazing cast is rounded out by Rebecca Ferguson’s Lady Jessica, Paul’s mother; Jason Momoa’s Duncan Idaho, a master of arms and close friend to Paul; and Josh Brolin’s Gurney Halleck, the family warmaster.
Chalamet’s Paul is ripped straight from the book. He’s quiet, reserved and unsure of himself — at least before he gains his powers later in the story. Until he becomes the fabled Muad’Dib, a prophesied savior, he’s this almost fragile boy. To see him evolve over the course of the film to a much more confident savior — or at least the visage of one — is one of Villenueve’s greatest accomplishments. It can be so easy to focus so much on the scale and spectacle that one simply ignores the character development, but that’s not the case here.
It’s easy to become bitter and cynical anytime a beloved property is cued for a Hollywood adaptation. For every “The Lord of the Rings” there’s a “The Hobbit” — or something even worse. A property like “Dune” requires the utmost respect and someone with the talent to bring Herbert’s vision to life unscathed and unaltered. It takes someone lacking a serious ego in order to bring the pages to life on the screen, rather than to twist the story to fit some other preconceived notion of what it should be. There are some very interesting themes and subtexts at play in the film, and it’s almost fitting how a movie focused on the conflict between the rich, white families of an empire fighting against the darker skinned native residents releases mere months after the country’s final pullout from Afghanistan. But even if one simply wants to ignore the deeper messages and focus on merely a high quality science-fiction film that’s not tied to some sort of superhero or comic book property, “Dune” is not just a movie worth seeing in theaters, it’s a movie that needs to be seen on the biggest screen possible. It’s rare to see movies like “Dune” these days, and it should be appreciated. Just understand that it finishes about the halfway point of the book, so there is a sudden stop — just as the conflict is about to get even more interesting. That will be saved for “Dune Part 2,” announced for 2023.
“Dune” is available in theaters and on demand at HBO Max with the ad-free plan.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review column for The Lawton Constitution.