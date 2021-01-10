DUNCAN — The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center and Garis Gallery of the American West has officially opened its first exhibition of the new year featuring the artwork of Timothy Tate Nevaquaya.
Nevaquaya is an award winning, Emmy nominated and celebrated Comanche artist and flutist from Apache who was inspired to take up the brush by his father, the late artist and flutist Doc Tate Nevaquaya.
“We have some of his father’s artwork here in the gallery as well,” CTHC Assistant Executive Director Leah Mulkey said. “It’s been here since the gallery opened. Tim has just carried on the tradition of his father.”
The special exhibition entitled “Embers of a Dream” opened Jan. 7 and will run through Feb. 28. The exhibit features 37 pieces centered within the newly redesigned gallery. Though they vary in sizes, the largest tops out at 36 inches x 63 inches.
The newly redesigned and expanded gallery includes color-coded sections and more space for temporary exhibits.
Nevaquaya’s work combines both the traditional and the contemporary to create images of Native American culture.
“The colors are fantastic,” Mulkey said. “There are lots of bison, lots of bright colors and traditional Native American scenes with, what I what to say, are modern splashes. If you are in Duncan you need to come look because you’d just be amazed.”
The Heritage Center is devoting 2021 to Native Americans through exhibitions such as Nevaquaya’s in the Garis Gallery and by devoting the “National Day of the Cowboy” to Native Americans.
All of the paintings in the exhibit — which are mostly oil with some acrylic — will be for sale. The prices will be available on CTHC’s website soon.
This isn’t the first time Nevaquaya’s work has been featured in the gallery, 11 years ago he held another exhibition there. That time he serenaded the crowd with traditional Native American flute music during the opening reception.
The reception for the new exhibit has not yet been scheduled, but Mulkey said that it should be “some time in February,” and anyone interested in attending can watch the CTHC Facebook page for updates.
The reception will be free and open to the public.
Anyone interested in viewing the exhibit is welcome to explore the gallery free of charge; however, donations are welcome.
The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It is closed Sunday and Monday. For more information, visit onthechisholmtrail.com.