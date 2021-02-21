DUNCAN — George Rhoades of Duncan has been named a winner of the Will Rogers Gold medallion for his book of Western poetry, “Musings from Cowboy Country.”
The prize was announced this month at an awards banquet in Fort Worth, Texas. The Will Rogers Medallion Award recognizes excellence in literature about the West.
Rhoades book also was recently awarded first place in the Colorado Publishers EVVY contest, and was selected by Outskirts Press as one of its three most outstanding books in 2020.
“I am grateful to have won this coveted award,” Rhoades said. “I never expected to get first place. I was honored to even be nominated.”
Rhoades also is the author of “Along the Chisholm Trail and Other Poems” and “After the Chisholm.” He is the winner of numerous poetry awards, including the IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award, Will Rogers Gold and Bronze Medallions, Readers View First Place Award, Western Music Association Poetry Book Finalist and more.
Born on a farm in Cotton County, Rhoades has been a rancher, a reporter and editor for Oklahoma newspapers including The Duncan Banner and The Lawton Constitution. Rhoades also has served as a college journalism professor. He retired from UT-Arlington and moved to Duncan where he owned a hay farm.