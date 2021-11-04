The Safe Center in Duncan recently was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Oklahoma State Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. From left are Mary Kay Lentz, Regent of Duncan Indian Territory Chapter, NSDAR; Sarah Pool, Great Plains District Director, Oklahoma Society DAR; and Meagan McCurley, Safe Center Director.
DUNCAN — A women’ shelter in Duncan has received a $5,000 grant from the Oklahoma State Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The Duncan Indian Territory Chapter is one of the five Oklahoma Daughters of the American Revolution districts chosen to present a grant to a local women’s shelter. Oklahoma State Regent Teresa Cales created the grants as a legacy of her administration. The project, titled RED ROSE, will offer over $25,000 in awards across the state. Oklahoma is ranked 20th in the United States for domestic violence. The establishment of these grants will impact those affected by abuse.
“The Duncan Indian Territory Chapter is thrilled that our Duncan Safe Center was selected,” said Mary Kay Lentz, Regent, Duncan Indian Territory Chapter. “The Safe Center serves Stephens and Jefferson counties. Anyone needing assistance is welcomed. We are pleased to support this project.”
Oklahoma DAR members contributed monetary donations and items were sold through the State Regent’s project store to raise money for the grants.