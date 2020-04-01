DUNCAN — The library has always been a place of research. The quiet stacks of books have been at the forefront of learning since the first librarian shushed a particularly loud Greek philosopher. Libraries have weathered the worst the world has thrown at them and always come out on top.
The current global outbreak of COVID-19 is no different. Libraries across the state of Oklahoma are finding new and inventive ways to keep the spirit of learning alive.
At the Duncan Public Library, the doors are closed but the lights are still on, and though patrons are not allowed inside, the staff is still hard at work. The public may place holds on books and retrieve them from a cart outside so that there is no contact between patrons and staff members.
But what about all of those unused computers?
Amy Ryker, the Business and Marketing Manager for the Duncan Public Library, was exploring how other libraries were handling the shutdown when she came across a library that was using its computers to run a program that contributes to disease research. The program is called “Folding at Home.”
“It reminded me of the ‘SETI at Home’ project where the average person can task their computer with analyzing data in the search for extraterrestrial life,” Ryker said. “Since there was no safe way for the public to use our computers anyway, and diseases, rather than aliens, are our biggest problem right now, I asked our IT staff to explore ‘Folding at Home’ as a possible project. They agreed that it would be safe, so we downloaded the software and have been running the program for a couple of weeks.”
The way “Folding at Home” works is by “borrowing” the processing power of any computer that is running its program. That processing power contributes to simulations that are being ran to help find cures for diseases — including COVID-19.
“The computer is sent a piece of a simulation to run and when it is complete, it sends it back to the central servers to be added to the larger picture. So far, we’ve contributed to lots of research involving all kinds of proteins, myosins and even COVID-19,” Ryker said.
While Ryker admitted the processing power of the library’s combined computers was not monumental, “Folding at Home” is being run on thousands and thousands of computers across the planet. It is a way for average people to contribute to a global cause.
“It is such an easy thing to do to contribute at least a little to such an important thing. We are in a literal pandemic and need to put as many scientists and computers on solving this crisis as is possible,” Ryker said.
Anyone with a computer can run the “Folding at Home” program by going to foldingathome.org and clicking on “start folding.”
“I have seen you can join teams and compete with the points system as well, which I’m sure is fun for competitive people and is great for pushing for more processing power,” Ryker said.
While the library’s computers are hard at work contributing to disease research, library patrons have access to plenty of online services through their own computers.
“We offer 24/7 online access to some amazing databases and apps. Library card holders can get access to thousands of ebooks and audiobooks through Libby, hoopla, and rbdigital. Movies, music, and TV are available through hoopla,” Ryker said.
Library card holders can also learn new languages with Mango, explore their genealogy with HeritageQuest, Fold3 or by calling the Genealogy Library at 580-255-8718. They also have online job help and school resources through Brainfuse, JobNow and LearnNow.
All of the library’s databases are accessible from their website youseemore.com/duncan.
“We are constantly updating our Facebook page with every free activity, online education access and fun thing we can find,” Ryker said.
For more information about the Duncan Public Library, call 255-0636.