DUNCAN — Parents searching for an engaging and artistic endeavor for their children this summer will need look no further than the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center.
The heritage center is once more offering Free Family Art Mondays, a program that is open to all ages.
“We absolutely love hosting Free Family Art Monday,” Leah Mulkey, the heritage center’s assistant director, said. “The participants are so creative, and it is so fun to see how their projects turn out. Everyone seems to really enjoy the program. We have some participants who have come every year since the start of the program.”
The family art program offers participants the chance to complete three art projects every Monday. The simple but fun art projects are designed to be enjoyed by the whole family. Participants will get the chance to use multiple art mediums, according to the program’s co-coordinator Bailey Teakell.
“This is a super fun event,” Teakell said. “We have some families that have been coming to this since our very first free art Monday. They come back every year because they love it. And it’s fun for all ages, even though it is primarily kids who participate we have had teenagers and some adults who seem to enjoy it.”
On Monday, the program will kick-off with a windsock design project. Participants will make handheld windsocks from construction paper and streamers.
“They will use a cotton ball to paint the paper and we have multiple colors of streamers that they’ll staple to the paper and fold into circles like a paper towel roll, they’ll attach a handle to it and when they run with it the wind will blow the streamers,” Teakell said.
Members of the heritage center’s education team will be on hand to help participants with each project, and all the supplies will be provided, Teakell said.
“I think the kids will have a phenomenal time with their family and friends,” Teakell said. “They will get to use a lot of different mediums of art they may have never used before.”
Family art Mondays are open to everyone and there is no cost associated with participating. The program takes place under the portico outside of the heritage center; however, museum entry is not free and families will still need to pay admission fees if they would like to enter the museum.