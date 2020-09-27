DUNCAN — Calling all artists, the Chisholm Trail Arts Council is looking for you.
The council’s third annual Holiday Art Show & Sale is accepting submissions. The show is an opportunity for artists of all experience levels to enter artwork in a judged contest. Artists may submit up to five pieces in three categories: photography, fine art (to include painting, charcoal and pastels) and three-dimensional.
“Past exhibits have been pretty well received,” said Executive Director Darcy Reeves. “The past two years were very successful where we averaged about 47 participating artists and displayed around 145 pieces of art to be judged. There has been great attendance on our opening night receptions both years and we hope to have a good reception this year as well.”
While the Chisholm Trail Arts Council is located in Duncan, Reeves said that artists from surrounding communities are welcome to enter the show. Judging this year’s show will be B.C. Gilbert of Wichita Falls, Texas.
Gilbert received his Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting from Cameron University and a Master of Fine Arts in painting and sculpture from Texas Tech University. He is a mixed media painter and printmaker.
“We like to reach out to potential judges from all around that have different styles of their own. Our original goal was that the judge didn’t have to necessarily have a connection to Duncan so that their judging could be impartial,” Reeves said. “This year’s judge was found through an artist who has been featured at CTAC and lives in Wichita Falls. It is these types of connections that continue to help build our programs by spreading the word about CTAC and the things we are doing in the gallery.”
The council is a nonprofit arts organization that was originally founded in 1976. Previously known as Duncan Arts & Humanities, the name changed to Chisholm Trail Arts Council in 1998. The council sponsors a number of programs in Duncan including the CTAC Live Concert Series, CTAC Art Gallery, Arts Explosion and more.
Almost $2,000 worth of prizes will be split among winners for Best in Show and Honorable Mention in each category. Artists are ready to “get their work on the walls,” despite the global pandemic, Reeves said.
“I have found that the CTAC Art Gallery has given artists more confidence to share their art work, has provided opportunities for them to meet and learn from other artists and ultimately has given them a goal to have their talent celebrated and hanging on the wall for everyone to see,” Reeves said.
The Holiday Art Show is in keeping with the council’s mission to “promote and inspire the arts in Southwest Oklahoma,” a mission that Reeves applies to both artists and patrons of the arts.
“We hope that artists are encouraged that CTAC is here to support them by celebrating their passions and talents in visual art. Then, we hope to educate and inform everyone who enjoys art that they are just as important in the art community by coming out to support these artists,” Reeves said.
The Holiday Art Show & Sale will accept submissions until Nov. 6. For more information about submissions or how to register, contact the Chisholm Trail Arts Council at 252-4160.