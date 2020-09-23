DUNCAN — This year’s 12x12 art fundraiser, hosted by the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition (OVAC), is moving online. The fundraiser features a diverse slate of artists from across the state. Each artist created a unique piece that measures twelve-by-twelve inches to be auctioned off in the fundraiser.
“Our new digital platform will actually help us put more focus on the most important part of the event—the artists,” OVAC’s Executive Director, Krystle Brewer said. “The funds go to support our critical grants and awards for artists as well as support our other statewide programs. Our ‘Grants for Artists’ program is essential for Oklahoma artists to elevate their practice, receive new educational opportunities and take that next step forward in their careers.”
Among the artists participating in the 12x12 is Duncan resident Jolene Loyd Forbes, who submitted her portrait of a pig entitled “Is My Nose Pink.” The oil on canvas work is not the first piggy painting that Forbes has created.
“Pigs just have character,” Forbes said. “And everyone seems to love them.”
Forbes graduated from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in 1995 where she took all the art classes she could. During her time at USAO she said she was fortunate to have internationally renowned art professors, but it wasn’t until years later that she began to paint with any “seriousness.”
“I really started painting after I lost my son and my husband in 2001,” Forbes said. “I used my art as a getaway.”
At the time, her main medium of artistic creation was oils. And, while she still uses oils, she has also moved into encaustic and fused glass work as well. But Forbes isn’t just an artist, she is also a supporter of artists. Forbes owns and operates the Paseo ArtWorks in the Paseo Art District of Oklahoma City, a gallery that features dozens of unique mediums.
“I wanted to show people that there were other types of artwork out there, so I brought in a lot of different things,” Forbes said.
Spreading that knowledge and love of art is also why she is participating in the 12x12 fundraiser this year for the fourth time.
“I think people need to know more about art and the fundraiser gives funds back to the arts programs to do different things in the community,” Forbes said. “To show people different types of art and artists makes it a project that is well worth it to be involved in.”
The 12x12 art auction will take place from 6-10 p.m. on Sept. 25. To register to participate in the auction visit ovac-ok.org/12x12-art-fundraiser.