DUNCAN — Duncan will get a little cheerier thanks to an influx of artistic talent next month during the Fourth Annual Holiday Art Show and Sale.
The show is hosted by the Chisholm Trail Arts Council, which has been running the event since taking the reins from the Duncan Art Guild committee.
“We truly believe that each year the competition gets a little tougher for the artists. And we are seeing some amazing art coming through our doors right here in Duncan, Oklahoma,” Darcy Reeves, the council’s executive director, said. “The Guild always did a wonderful job bringing in talented artists each year, and we are proud to have been able to keep one of their popular programs going for them.”
The deadline to register for this year’s Holiday Art Show is Nov. 5. Each artist can enter a total of five pieces of art in three categories: fine art (to include painting and drawing), photography, and three-dimensional work.
There is no specific theme for entries this year, according to Reeves.
“This will be the fourth year that CTAC has hosted the annual Holiday Art Show. On average, we have approximately 48 artists that participate each year. Overall, we anticipate close to 140 pieces of art that will be submitted for judging for the Holiday Art Show,” Reeves said.
Judging this year’s art show is Edna McMillan, professor at Cameron University in Lawton. Edna McMillan was born and raised in Shreveport, Louisiana. She received the Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cum Laude, in Painting from Louisiana Tech University and Louisiana Tech Rome, Italy in 1976, then completed the Master of Fine Arts in Painting in 1979. She has been active in judging and jurying art exhibitions and festivals including Lawton’s Arts for All Festival, The Medicine Park Art Walk, and the Leslie Powell Gallery Invitational Exhibition.
Reeves is looking forward to meeting new artists and welcoming back former participants.
“There will be an opening reception and awards night for the artists on November 18th. All of the art will remain exhibit and will be for sale from Nov. 18 through Dec 16,” Reeves said.
Entry is $20 per piece and current council members get a $5 discount per entry. Cash prizes totaling $1,750 will be awarded this year. Best in show will take home $400, and each category will have cash prizes for first through third place at $200 for first, $150 for second and $100 for third.
“It is a great time to come see amazing art, purchase art for a Christmas gift and support your local artists,” Reeves said.
For a complete set of rules and to register visit chisholmtrailarts.com or call 252-4160.