With the release two new singles, June Diaz is using her voice and a whole lot of distortion to make her statement and be heard.

Under the auspices of twinkdeath, Diaz said it’s a return to music a long time in the making since the last project, Parlor Trick. As a trans woman, she believes it’s the right time and her message is that she’s here along with many others and she’s not going gently into the night.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you