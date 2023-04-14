With the release two new singles, June Diaz is using her voice and a whole lot of distortion to make her statement and be heard.
Under the auspices of twinkdeath, Diaz said it’s a return to music a long time in the making since the last project, Parlor Trick. As a trans woman, she believes it’s the right time and her message is that she’s here along with many others and she’s not going gently into the night.
“I started twinkdeath because of a lot of things,” she said. “The urge to just get back to music in general after being away for three years was definitely one of the bigger driving forces, but I also suddenly found myself being inspired through the misery of all the terrible things we have to experience as trans people in this world.”
The first single from the project, “Aggressive!” is a blast of primal scream expressed through sonic therapy: https://youtu.be/4F7MlyX9UDo.
Visit the column’s online edition at swoknews.com and click on the link to go directly to the music. As always, the column is free to read online.
“AGP” is another blistering eruption of pent-up emotion over a thick attack of staccato dissonance: https://youtu.be/T3EkDFQHVTo.
Diaz said both songs are part and parcel to her experience.
“My current songs out at the moment, ‘AGP’ and ‘Aggressive!’ both come from experiences myself and most other trans women have lived through,” she said. “The anger, sadness, fear, and even happiness through some of these experiences led me to writing and producing these songs and the ones coming after as well.”
At this point, twinkdeath is all Diaz. From writing to performance to production. She said she’s always on the lookout for the right musicians to share this band with. Influenced by Every Time I Die, 100gecs and Laura Jane Grace of Against Me!, another trans artist, it’s about speaking her truth.
More singles are coming this summer and, according to Diaz, a full EP called “Gruesome, Disgusting and Absolutely Vile” will be ready by fall. With a band, it’s hoped shows will follow.
With the number of anti-trans bills proposed around the nation, including the ones maneuvering through Oklahoma’s state house, Diaz said she’s fighting to be heard and respected as a human being. When there’s a war against you for being who you are, you have to stand up, she said.
“I feel like now is the time more than ever, with over 400 active bills throughout the U.S. alone attacking trans lives, for trans art and voices to be at the forefront of culture,” she said. “It’s our way to fight back, I mean what’s more punk rock than fighting hate?”
You can find twinkdeath’s music on most online platforms.
Foreigner and its music were no strangers to the packed sold-out audience Tuesday night at the Apache Casino Hotel Event Center. Preparing for their farewell tour, set to begin in July, this American music hit machine brought all its juke box heroics to the audience in real time.
From “Double Vision” and “Head Games” to “Cold As Ice” this edition of the band played with the energy of upstarts. It helps when the audience knows your songs and sings along. This audience, the majority with hair of silver, returned to their big 80s hair roots as they stood, clapped and sang along to “Dirty White Boy.”
Even though the set was comprised of some of rock radio’s staples for the past 50 years, just like the name of this banger, “Feels Like the First Time,” it truly felt like the first time: https://youtu.be/eLSGqtKdA2U.
Band founder Mick Jones let his bandmates hold down the fort. But when he came out for “Long, Long Way From Home” and “Hot Blooded,” it was worth it to see a legend still in form.
Bravo to the band and Apache Casino Hotel Event Center for bringing the rock to Lawton in just the right way. The audience returned the favor by letting them know what love is and that love was returned tenfold through song.
Ray Bordelon followed through on his promise of ”Better Days” with the release of his new 11-song album produced by Stuart Epps for EPPS Records. Working with this legendary producer who has worked with everyone from Elton John and Led Zeppelin to George Harrison to Twisted Sister, Bordelon’s batch of tracks have the polish you’d expect and more.
Check out the title track, ”Better Days” and hear it for yourself: https://youtu.be/A-TNHN5kCbI.
You can find the music on online platforms and contact Bordelon via email: bordelon_ray@yahoo.com.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.