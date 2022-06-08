Dispelling the myth that violent video games are reason for attacks

Another day in America, and there’s another violent shooting.
As those left behind try to come to terms with the loss and grief they’re experiencing, battle lines have been drawn yet again. This column is not the place to dive into the intricacies of these violent attacks, but there’s been a common theme in the last couple of years — a theme that should have been tossed out the door more than 20 years ago when a pair of gunman entered Columbine High School and killed their classmates: the idea that violent video games are the reason why these attacks keep happening. I’m here to dispel that myth.
Throughout our “recent” history, our leaders have often sought to point to a scapegoat for the world’s problems. Books were blamed, once upon a time. Dancing was also a lewd act. Rock and roll was the devil’s music. See the upcoming “Elvis” biopic for a better glimpse at that for those who were born after his death, or who never took an interest. Comic books have been blamed. And now, it’s violent video games. Somehow, people who have never picked up a controller for anything more than a passing attempt at “Super Mario Bros.” or “Tetris” have decided that those who play video games like “Doom,” “Call of Duty” or “Grand Theft Auto,” are going to learn from the digital violence they inflict by pressing buttons and attacking faceless digital characters and begin inflicting that violent in the real world. Somehow, I doubt that’s the case. But let’s take a look at the science.
A study published in November 2021 found no relation between violent video games and the threat of violent acts in children and adults. The study, conducted by the City University London, examined boys aged from 8 to 18, the most likely group to play violent video games, and the most likely gender demographic to conduct violent acts. It examined two types of violence: aggression against other people and destruction of things and property.
The researchers found no evidence that the boys’ violence against other people increased after playing a violent video game. However, parents did note that their children were more likely to break things after playing a violent video game. You try beating “Mile High” on “Modern Warfare” on Veteran difficulty without dying and try not to break something at least once. Humor aside, researchers found no correlation between playing video games and acting out in violence toward other people.
“Taken together, these results suggest that violent video games may agitate children, but this agitation does not translate into violence against other people — which is the type of violence we care about the most,” said Agne Suziedelyte, study author and senior lecturer at the university’s economic department. “A likely explanation for my results is that video game playing usually takes place at home, where opportunities to engage in violence are lower.”
Suziedelyte suggested violent video games do not create violent individuals, but rather individuals who are prone to violence are often the ones more attracted to violent video games. Thus, calls for the restriction or banning of the sale of violent video games, such as the comments made by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas shooting, and former President Donald Trump following the El Paso shooting in 2019, would not work.
“Policies that place restrictions on video game sales to minors are unlikely to reduce violence,” she said.
This song and dance is nothing new. When Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold walked into Columbine High School in 1999, and started shooting, killing 13 students and faculty members (a total that doesn’t even land it in the top 10 deadliest shootings anymore), people were immediately searching for answers. Leaders latched onto the killers’ love of Disturbed and other hard rock music and “Doom” and immediately painted them as the reason why the two boys went on a rampage. In the early 2000s, after a rash of school shootings, the idea of violent video games as the source of the problem was parroted by many of a certain political affiliation. Former Florida lawyer Jack Trenton became famous for his crusade of lawsuits against video game developers and publishers to ban the sales of violent games.
Oklahoma isn’t immune, either. In 2006, former Oklahoma Senator Glen Coffee proposed a bill that would regulate the sale of video games like pornography. The bill passed the House and Senate with a 47-0 vote. However, a Senate amendment stalled the bill when it returned to the House and never made it to the governor’s desk.
It’s hard to argue that video games are the source of the violence in today’s society when the two most popular games are “Roblox” and “Minecraft” — two games that focus on cooperative play and creativity. They’re games to hardly incite violence in today’s boys and men. And let’s not act as if humanity hasn’t been prone to bouts of violence throughout its entire history.
Mass shootings are an epidemic in this country. This isn’t the space to point to causes or effects or even solutions to the matter. That’s left to someone other than myself. But in our rush to answer the questions of “why” or “how” someone could purposefully murder 21 adults and children in an elementary school or 49 people in a nightclub or 10 people in a grocery store, let’s try examining what they all have in common before calling the morality police to legislate something that’s not even a tangential cause when there are much more efficient avenues of addressing the problem.
