Digital destinations to keep you thinking cool

Did you know it’s hot outside?
As this is being written, the forecast is calling for temperatures as high as 115 degrees. It’s impossible to stay cool in those circumstances, right? Even our modern central air conditioners chug under the weight of expectations that they will keep us cool and comfortable when Mother Nature decides to turn on the oven for some baked goods. So instead of thinking about how miserably hot it’s going to be for the foreseeable future, I’m suggesting we take an alternate approach to life at the moment — think cool with winter video games. After all, if thinking about beaches and sunny skies can get us through the coldest parts of winter, why can playing some classic, snowy games not get us through the hottest parts of summer?
Let us take a sightseeing tour of some of our favorite digital winter destinations, starting with the Skyrim region of Tamriel in “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.” This is a game that could soon rival “Doom” for its number of ports. No matter what hardware you have, there’s almost certainly a version of “Skyrim”running on it. Few play “Skyrim” for its story, but rather for its massive world that you can just wander around aimlessly in for hours, doing random quests or simply exploring. If you’re staring outside and seeing that egg you dropped from your groceries cooking sunny side up on the sidewalk, you can simply stare at your television or computer screen at the massive snow-capped mountains and sprawling plains covered in thick blankets of snow. Wander around long enough and you’ll find yourself in a snowstorm or blizzard. Sure, there are dragons flying around and you might accidentally stumble onto a giant who will knock you across the map with his massive club, but it’s still better than diving into a backyard pool that will feel more like a warm bath than a refreshing dip. “Skyrim” is on every piece of console gaming hardware since the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.
Capcom’s “Lost Planet,” released on the Xbox 360 in 2007, is an underrated gem and a game purely driven by its snowy setting. Set on a frozen planet occupied by massive bug aliens in the far future, the game tells the story of a man who lost his memory and is trying to discover who he is while trying to survive on a harsh world. The graphics and animations still hold up for a game released 15 years ago, and the gameplay is still very fun. Players have to constantly be on the lookout for a special resource that restores their character’s heater in order to keep him from freezing to death. The third-person shooter features a lot of unique environments, but it’s mostly dominated by impressive snowy landscapes that will make even the most warm bodied person feel chills in their bones after a while. “Lost Planet” is available on all Xbox consoles, PlayStation 3 and PC.
On a more grounded level, Rockstar Games’ “Red Dead Redemption 2” features some of the most well realized snowy environments in modern gaming. It certainly helps that it’s, arguably, one of the greatest games released in the last decade. Main character Arthur Morgan and his gang of outlaws have to traverse the wilderness in a horrible blizzard during the game’s opening sequence. It feels not unlike the opening to Quentin Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight” with these long shots of the snow whipping across the land. Unlike some other games, the snow actually impacts the gameplay, forcing Arthur to move slower and more methodically as he high-steps through the frozen wastes. When players assume control in the full open world setting, some of the most impressive areas of the sprawling world are the snowy mountain regions where Arthur will spend a lot of time hunting while you simply stare longingly at the man while he’s freezing to death and yearn for temperatures like that here. “Red Dead Redemption” is playable on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series and PlayStation 5.
These are, admittedly, more hardcore games for experienced players. But what about your more casual family members who are struggling as much as you? Break out the Nintendo hardware and load up some “Super Mario 64.” Aside from its original release, the game has been released on every Nintendo hardware since, including the Nintendo Switch. Now, let’s be honest, who hasn’t gone into “Cool Cool Mountain,” the third world of the game where you race the giant penguin, and commit a heinous act against said penguin by picking its lost baby…and dropping it off the side of the map into the void? That action defined so many millennial childhoods. But the area still features plenty of other things to do, like racing down an icy slide, climbing snow-covered trees and rolling snowballs. You can even earn one star by building a giant snowman. It’s been two years since Lawton had enough snow to do that. “Super Mario 64” is available on the Nintendo Switch via “Super Mario 3D All-Stars” and the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion subscription.
Nintendo knows you’re sweating — literally — and they’ve got your back. The “Mario Kart” franchise has always featured numerous winter-themed tracks in every release. The most recent title, “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” on the Switch offers several options. “Ice Ice Outpost.” This track is set at an arctic outpost and features long criss-crossing paths set against the backdrop of icebergs and other snowy elements to keep you cool. “Mount Wario” is one of the funnest tracks in the game, as players race down a tall mountain, dodging snowy trees and dangerous obstacles. The winding course feels almost like an Olympic slalom, especially when speeding through at 200 cc. The game’s “Animal Crossing” track, one of the most relaxing experiences in the game, can be played during a winter period in which the village is decorated with Christmas lights and the trees and obstacles are all covered in a welcoming, cooling blanket of snow. Nintendo knows you want Christmas in July, so it’s happy to give it to you. “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” is available on the Nintendo Switch. Other Nintendo consoles feature their own “Mario Kart” titles, each of which has multiple winter courses.
It doesn’t look like the weather is going to break anytime soon. I, personally, blame everyone these past two winters who complained when it snowed and demanded the return of summer temperatures. Congratulations, you gave us 2011 all over again. But these digital escapes can provide relief, at least temporarily, from the sun that’s currently trying to kill us all. There are more titles and environments out there, like Phendrana Drifts in “Metroid Prime” or Nepal in “Uncharted 2: Among Thieves.” All can provide that ample distraction while you sit under your air conditioning vent with a cold washcloth on your neck. Until Mother Nature stops having hot flashes, we’re in this for the long haul, so try to stay as cool as you can, whenever and wherever you can.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.