'Diablo IV' season causing stir within community
Courtesy photo

“Diablo IV” released a month ago this week and has quickly become one of the most placed retail priced games on Xbox, PlayStation and PC. The game has set sales records for Blizzard titles and has attracted thousands of players new to the ARPG genre. So when Blizzard announced recently that the game’s first season will debut later this month, many people quickly became upset.

Games in the ARPG genre utilize a season system in which players who want to participate in seasons must make a new character from the starting level and work their way up through the leveling process. Developers use seasons to introduce new gear, mechanics, enemies and story elements that will be later added to the rest of the game at the conclusion of each season. The length of seasons vary, but Blizzard has stated that “Diablo IV” seasons will run about three months, giving players plenty of time to not only level out their main character, but also dabble in other characters, as well. Though, after having invested 150 hours since launch, my top character, a sorcerer, is only at level 60, and my barbarian is at level 53. The leveling process in “Diablo IV” is much more reminiscent of “Diablo II” than “Diablo III,” which saw players hitting the level cap within a single day if they knew what they were doing. It’s estimated to take around 100 hours to completely level a single character to the max level of 100, if players dedicate all of their playtime to that one build. Admittedly, that was before a patch last week that greatly increased the experience payouts for various endgame activities, so it might take less time than what was last calculated.