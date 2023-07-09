'Diablo IV' season causing stir within community

“Diablo IV” released a month ago this week and has quickly become one of the most placed retail priced games on Xbox, PlayStation and PC. The game has set sales records for Blizzard titles and has attracted thousands of players new to the ARPG genre. So when Blizzard announced recently that the game’s first season will debut later this month, many people quickly became upset.
Games in the ARPG genre utilize a season system in which players who want to participate in seasons must make a new character from the starting level and work their way up through the leveling process. Developers use seasons to introduce new gear, mechanics, enemies and story elements that will be later added to the rest of the game at the conclusion of each season. The length of seasons vary, but Blizzard has stated that “Diablo IV” seasons will run about three months, giving players plenty of time to not only level out their main character, but also dabble in other characters, as well. Though, after having invested 150 hours since launch, my top character, a sorcerer, is only at level 60, and my barbarian is at level 53. The leveling process in “Diablo IV” is much more reminiscent of “Diablo II” than “Diablo III,” which saw players hitting the level cap within a single day if they knew what they were doing. It’s estimated to take around 100 hours to completely level a single character to the max level of 100, if players dedicate all of their playtime to that one build. Admittedly, that was before a patch last week that greatly increased the experience payouts for various endgame activities, so it might take less time than what was last calculated.
Many players new to “Diablo” are not happy about the idea of having to make a new character and start from scratch, especially in a game that has 160 Altars of Lilith scattered on the map that are needed to fully utilize most character builds. Blizzard heard these complaints, and in a recent developer talk, outlined some of the earliest details of how seasons will work, including the idea that all renown — an additional resource for leveling characters accumulated by completing side quests, dungeons and Altars of Lilith — will carry over from basic characters. So if you’ve already found all of the altars and have discovered all of the map, that progress will carry over to your seasonal character. You won’t be expected to grind out that aspect of the game again. Dungeons, side quests and strongholds — all the real meat of the endgame — will be reset for each season. People still aren’t happy.
Seasonal play has been an aspect of the ARPG genre for decades. “Diablo II” and “Diablo III” both utilize seasons. The other major ARPG on the market currently, “Path of Exile,” utilizes seasonal play. It gives developers a chance to change up the game by adjusting game balance, incorporating new mechanics and wrinkles into the meta and adding new gear and enemies to refresh a game that might have gotten stale in the previous three months. Resetting character progression also gives players a new goal to work toward. New seasons always come with additional rewards to encourage players to push forward.
For players who complain that they’ve already invested all this time in the characters they’ve build since the game’s launch a month ago, they will not disappear and will still be available to play. “Diablo IV’s” eternal realm will remain untouched and players can continue to grind out their regular characters until they’re content or want to move on to something else. Blizzard is not deleting or removing anyone’s progress from the last month, but rather giving players a new reason to come back and try something different.
The battle pass and its unlocks will be exclusive to seasonal play, however, which is something new for “Diablo” players, as this is the first game to feature a battle pass. Blizzard has been surprisingly mum on battle pass details, but an announced developer chat scheduled for Thursday should offer the first details about what people can expect. Admittedly, those who acquired the battle pass by purchasing one of the more expensive versions of “Diablo IV” at launch might be annoyed by having to reset their progress to enjoy the battle pass, but it’s hard to imagine someone didn’t drop $99 on “Diablo IV” without understanding the concepts of seasons.
The discourse around this “controversy” is stale and really distracting from the community’s overall embrace of this new game and its mechanics. “Diablo IV” is one of the most feature-packed ARPGs on the market and has redefined the standard for the genre moving forward. Hopefully, when the season arrives later this month, it will be accompanied by a new plethora of content and balance changes, as certain characters still need help in getting them alongside where others are currently at in the meta. Until then, it’s back to grinding out additional playstyles while we wait for more details.
