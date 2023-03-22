'Diablo IV' beta gameplay fun, connectivity frustrating
With two months until its anticipated launch, Blizzard hosted the first beta for “Diablo IV” this past weekend.

The good news is that everything related to the gameplay experience is absolutely amazing. This feels like the most polished “Diablo” title yet, and one that promises to be even more addicting than “Diablo II” and “Diablo III,” which I’ve logged literally close to 1,000 hours in combined over multiple platforms. The bad news is that Blizzard has opted for an MMO-lite “Destiny” style approach to the game’s structure. Inherently, that’s not a bad thing, as this is the type of game that could really benefit from an interconnected world — even if it’s different from any other similar loot-based ARPG title. But when you spend four hours in one day sitting in queues to join a game that could be played entirely offline with little to no compromise to the structure, it’s problematic and it’s debatable whether the additional benefits of the connected world outweigh the immediate difficulties of even logging in to play the game and the long-term implications of preservation.