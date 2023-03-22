'Diablo IV' beta gameplay fun, connectivity frustrating

With two months until its anticipated launch, Blizzard hosted the first beta for “Diablo IV” this past weekend.
The good news is that everything related to the gameplay experience is absolutely amazing. This feels like the most polished “Diablo” title yet, and one that promises to be even more addicting than “Diablo II” and “Diablo III,” which I’ve logged literally close to 1,000 hours in combined over multiple platforms. The bad news is that Blizzard has opted for an MMO-lite “Destiny” style approach to the game’s structure. Inherently, that’s not a bad thing, as this is the type of game that could really benefit from an interconnected world — even if it’s different from any other similar loot-based ARPG title. But when you spend four hours in one day sitting in queues to join a game that could be played entirely offline with little to no compromise to the structure, it’s problematic and it’s debatable whether the additional benefits of the connected world outweigh the immediate difficulties of even logging in to play the game and the long-term implications of preservation.
When one can bypass the login queues and connection issues, “Diablo IV” plays amazingly well. On the surface, it appears to play similarly to previous “Diablo” titles with the isometric camera and an objective of slaying countless monsters and demons with one of numerous class types — each with their own special playstyle. There’s also a certain level of depth present in “Diablo IV” that isn’t found in the combat of “Diablo III.” This game relies much more on tactical approach to enemy counters, utilizing the newly implemented dodge button to escape tough situations while still slaughtering the hordes of Hell. Combat is no longer about surrounding yourself with as many enemies on screen as possible before unleashing a specific torrential attack that destroys everything around it. “Diablo IV” is all about crowd control and picking and choosing when to engage. It makes for a more thoughtful and engaging approach to combat — one in which players still feel that intense rush of mowing down massive hordes, but feels even more satisfying when engaging with dynamic combat.
Due to this new approach, combat is much more varied. Skills aren’t just stacked to facilitate a single attack. Characters like the Rogue, a semi-replacement for the Demon Hunter, feels like it has multiple ways to play with completely different styles. Want to fight up close with stabbing attacks facilitated by armor pieces that increase your up close damage? Go for it. Or, opt for a longer range attack by focusing on a combination of bow attacks that alternate between piercing attacks and spread attacks. Or, would you like to set traps to slow enemies while bombarding them with bombs and grenades. Each character — even the Barbarian — has so much more variety in its approach to combat.
The open world nature of the game is the most apparent change. Previous “Diablo” titles were all about completing the campaign that leveled your character for the endgame, which involved completing numerous runs in order to gain better loot and increase the difficulty. That grind is not present in “Diablo IV” in such an apparent capacity. This game is designed around continuing to explore the huge world, of which one can log 20-30 hours exploring the smallest part of in the beta. Unless the endgame changes, the design of “Diablo IV” is all about continuing to explore and enter dungeons to clear them out. It really feels like this game took some inspirations from “The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild” with its design. It worked in the beta, but it remains to be seen if this open world structure will endure for hundreds of hours.
The biggest drawback to “Diablo IV” is and remains the connected nature of the title. It’s really interesting at first to see other players in the world while you’re questing or exploring for loot. It’s even interesting to stumble across a public event in the world and join up with strangers to take out a massive boss or enemy invasion. But these were hyped features of “Destiny” and never manifested in anything beyond a novel experience for the first couple of times before the same encounters continue to pop up repeatedly and it becomes mundane. It’s simply hard to create enough encounters for a game of this size and population of its size to remain unique.
That problem becomes even more apparent when you cannot even log in the game because of queuing errors. Every online game has these problems at launch, but there’s a simple solution: don’t make so many games so dependent upon an online connection. “Diablo IV” would work just as well offline, just like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of “Diablo III.” The PC version is constantly connected and Blizzard said it would not be able to make the game work offline. A year later when the console versions came out, the game worked offline.
Blizzard implemented this online-focused strategy in part to reduce the prevalence of loot duplicating and hacking. These games are all about acquiring better loot, so it makes sense to crack down on cheating. But other loot games like “Borderlands” and “Outriders” worked just fine offline. Blizzard, the best in the business, can figure out a solution that does not compromise the experience of the game.
An additional open beta will open at 11 a.m. Friday and continue through noon Monday on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PC. Anyone will be able to download the game and play as long as they have a free Battle.net account for cross-platform progress. In addition to the Rogue, Barbarian and Sorcerer of the early access beta, the Druid and Necromancer will be playable in the open beta. The Necromancer is a returning character, but the Druid is completely new for this game. The maximum level cap for the beta is 25, but anyone who reaches level 20 with any character will receive a free in-game item for the final game when it launches June 6.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.