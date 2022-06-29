“Diablo Immortal” represents the first original Blizzard Entertainment game released since 2016’s “Overwatch.”
It also represents the worst Blizzard Entertainment product released in the studio’s nearly 40-year history. Yes, it’s that bad — a game designed to slowly pull the player into the experience with loot handed out like candy and experience coming relatively quickly. And then you hit a wall somewhere in the middle-end of the game. Once you’ve hit that wall, you have to start paying out real money in order to progress. That’s where the problem comes in.
“Diablo Immortal” has been the industry’s punching bag ever since its disastrous reveal in 2018 at Blizzcon. A mobile-focused “Diablo” game designed with monetization practices in mind, “Immortal” was given the main stage during the Blizzcon keynote and was immediately met with indignation from the crowd, fans and the media. It looked ugly, lacked the magic of “Diablo” and was ripe for exploitation. After Blizzard took over proper development, many thought the game would be salvaged. But after it was released earlier this month, it was worse than anyone could have imagined.
From the start, “Diablo Immortal” looks like a classic “Diablo” title that was retrofitted to work on touch screen phones. The graphics and performance are crisp, the writing is adequate and the experience is surprisingly fun. “Diablo” works on touch screens way better than anyone could have imagined. Combine that with a well crafted campaign — at least in earlier acts — and the game scratches that “Diablo” itch that hasn’t felt any new relief since 2014’s “Reaper of Souls” expansion for “Diablo III.”
That’s why the contrast between the surprisingly quality “Diablo” gameplay — especially for a free-to-play mobile game — and the horrible, downright predatory monetization is so frustrating. It’s as if someone crafted the idea of this aggressive monetization and then wanted to hide it with the best playing game possible — a game so engaging and addictive that people will be happy — or at least willing — to feed it money in an effort to surpass that next boss and enter the player-versus-player realm with quality gear.
Just how bad is the monetization? A Twitch streamer dumped $15,000 into the game in one sitting in order to get an exclusive gem to improve their gear. Blizzard famously touted last week that “Diablo Immortal” made $24 million in its first two weeks purely from microtransaction purchases. In the grand scheme of AAA console development, $24 million in two weeks might not sound like a lot, but this is a free game on mobile phones. Those games often have very long tails as word of mouth grows. That’s why so many publishers want a piece of the mobile pie. There’s no way “Diablo Immortal” cost as much as even “Diablo III” to make, so it won’t need as much revenue to already start turning a profit. And quality mobile games can turn extended profits for years. It’s easy to see why Blizzard would be seeing dollar signs with “Immortal” while they continue to work away on “Diablo IV” for a tentative release next year.
For those who have never played “Diablo,” and wonder why someone would dump so much money into a mobile game for one jewel, the gameplay structure is all about constantly improving your gear by way of killing monsters and demons. The more enemies the player kills, the more loot that will be dropped, hence the better chance for better gear. Blizzard perfected the circular game design of playing more to earn more to play more. But “Diablo Immortal” throws out the well-crafted balance of previous games for an emphasis on spending money to buy random loot boxes in hopes of obtaining the missing gear piece. Whereas before, one might simply have to grind on the game until it drops, “Diablo Immortal” funnels players into purchasing these random boxes for real world money.
This isn’t the first time Blizzard has tried incorporating real money purchases in “Diablo.” When “Diablo III” released in 2012, it featured the controversial Real Money Auction House. Players could take the drops they received and upload them to a digital auction site run by Blizzard instead of breaking them down for parts or in-game currency. Other players could spend in-game currency or real money to purchase these pieces from other players. In theory, it meant the game could sustain an economy and allow players to trade back and forth. Instead, the drop rates were significantly reduced and players would often receive drops for classes they didn’t even play — all in an effort to get people to upload these items on the Real Money Auction House and get others to purchase them with real money. People protested and the mechanic was removed within a year.
It seems nearly a decade later, Blizzard decided to revisit that concept, and again, has failed miserably. “Diablo III” has sold more than 25 million copies, earning a ridiculous amount of revenue for Activision-Blizzard. There’s simply no need to continuously try to pillage customers by extorting them for even more money from a predatory mobile game. Don’t be fooled by the fun nature of the opening hours of the game. It is fun, yes. But it’s also designed to separate you from your money extremely easily.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.