Eight years of hard work, determination and pushing their creativity to the limit has paid off for one of the most distinct and original sounds in the Lawton heavy metal scene, Desecration Conflict.
Last week’s release of their long-awaiting EP, “Digital Dimension” marks a milestone for this lineup: Josh Katvala, vocals; Chris Burgamy, guitar; Fran Vissepo, drums; Los Vissepo, percussion; and Jason Santina, bass.
Opening with “Valor” and moving into “Decide to Die,” they make a heavy statement that melds things you like from other bands but haven’t heard around here. “Grotesque,” which you heard if you tuned into last night’s edition of the column’s radio show, ups the ante with its clarity in power. “Take the Fray” enters the breach as a sort of supersonic challenge for everyone else to get to creating. Closing with “Crossing Lines” featuring the philosopher Alan Watts, it ends this collection all too soon.
Give it a listen: •Desecration Conflict — “Crossing Lines” — https://youtu.be/-FgZ9lqJtq8.
Available on all major digital platforms, get ready to dive into the “Digital Dimension.” It’s a deep pool of talent from which these guys have emerged.
Produced at 1121 Recordings with Brandon Cramer at the helm, the band has taken its already precision-tuned sound into near mechanical perfection while retaining the heart of real musicians. Mychal Soto‘s mix and masterwork made a masterpiece in this master class of heavy metal.
Of Cramer and Soto, Burgamy offered nothing but humbled praise.
“You never really know how much you don’t know until you put yourself in a talent rich environment,” Burgamy said. “These two dudes together are unstoppable and have really taught me all I know about tone, inverted phases, tone, knowing your music, tone, knowing your riffs, tone, so you can spend more time on production than bumbling through a mediocre riff.”
Burgamy said his being a neophyte to recording things “right” stems from lack of experience and the knowledge that comes with it. He credits Cramer and Soto with pushing things to the next level.
“I’m extremely thankful for having these two geniuses in my life and I definitely can’t wait to get back in the studio,” he said. “It’s about the journey not the end result.”
A unique force on his eight-string guitar, Burgamy has a singular style with his combination of brutal percussive riffage and agility in bringing out harmonics and high points within the same measure. He credits his relationship with drummer and “human metronome” Francisco Vissepo for helping draw that out. It was the former Machines of Perdition drummer who convinced him to join the project eight years ago and make the sacrifices to hone it to this point.
“It takes dedication, time, and hard work to improve,” he said. “I can’t wait to share our second EP with you so you can hear this improvement.”
The work of Katvala on vocals offers a high point in his career. The DeadCore co-singer threw himself into this project, Burgamy said. His reliability at practice has motivated the whole band, he said.
“He laid down some of the most brutal and cleanly pronounced vocals I have ever heard,” he said. “His lyrics are so brutal they honestly shake your soul with the positive message of rebirth and taking responsibility for your own life. He is truly the grit and soul of this band.”
The role of Los Vissepo as auxiliary percussionist adds some fresh bursts of rhythm to amplify the surging energy to each track. Burgamy said the long-time Backwash drummer really embraced the freedom of this project.
“Over time he has realized the importance of supporting that groove and the importance of playing each note/riff with conviction,” he said. “Thank you, Los Vissepo, for putting your ego to the side to improve the overall quality of our sound. “
The last member to join, former Dead By First Light and current Backwash bassist Santina tackled his role in the ensemble to become a core part of the collective’s guitar tone.
“Dude is extremely talented and is like that secret weapon,” he said. “He has a lot more to bring to the table than he leads on as that low in end is extremely critical to our sound.”
Burgamy said it was essential and, in the end, invigorating that all the members of Desecration Conflict put aside their egos and fearlessly dove into something singular.
You can catch the new album on all major digital platforms and keep up with the band via its Facebook and other social media pages. Burgamy said he’s heard of a potential outdoor venue showcase of local metal talent being discussed for this fall. If it happens, you know there will be a powerhouse Desecration Conflict high on the bill.
For Lawton bassist extraordinaire Justin Perry, brutal technical death metal is life. He’s filled in as bassist for local metal bands for years while pursuing his ultimate metal lineup.
Perry thought he had it with Horde Casket. Unfortunately, that band is done save for a posthumous release of their last collection, “Melted Together.” You can give the whole thing a listen via YouTube: •Horde Casket — “Melted Together” — https://youtu.be/_FmCbdGcN1A.
Featuring co-founder and last original member Steve Giddens on guitar, Perry on bass, Kyle Clark on vocals and drummer “Krzysztof Klingbein straight outta Poland,” It’s been a long time since their last album, the uber-brutal “Xenopocalypse.” He said this album didn’t take that long to record but it seemingly took forever to get the CDs from the overseas label, Pathologically Explicit. For spite and to be heard, the band just put everything out on YouTube.
And then came the formation of Formaldehyde.
“I thought I was done for awhile, but less than a month after recording ‘Melted Together,’ Steve hit me up and asked if I wanted to play bass in a project with him and Greg Duke (Center Of Disease from Tulsa on vocals).”
Giddens handled guitar and drum programming. Perry took the moniker Evil J. It’s a fierce collection that’s playing way too loud in my car at this minute.
“It’s basically the record that Mortician fans have been waiting like 15 years for .... obscure samples from obscure horror movies coupled with two and a half minutes of brutal deathgrind,” he said. “The music is way simpler than Horde Casket, so I was able to learn and record the songs in no time flat.”
CDs are available from the band members, the album, “Cemetery Devourment” is posted to YouTube — https://youtu.be/4R_oRhmO_GE — as well as the Formaldehyde Bandcamp page. Perry said you can just bring him a blank CD to his job at Cache Road Liquor and he’ll burn you one if you want it.
Although his former and possibly future bandmates are busy with other projects, Perry has his eyes on something singular.
“It’ll be later rather than sooner before I resurface, but my outlook now is that my main focus will be on a one-man project called Septic Splatterbath,” he said, “and of course I’ll be teaming up with Steve again at some point.”
