'Demon's Souls' boasts best visuals of young console gen

In a launch flooded with cross-generation experiences, Bluepoint Games’ “Demon’s Souls” remake gives players an early glimpse of what the new hardware is capable of.
“Demon’s Souls” was originally an obscure PlayStation 3 title launched in 2009. It was commissioned as a response to “The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion,” which was much more popular on the Xbox 360, at the time. The game turned out to be the complete antithesis to “The Elder Scrolls” — focusing on tight combat with minimal exploration and a minimalist story told through vague means. Its early days were defined by cult status before it became a modest success. Eventually, developer From Software would go on to make the “Dark Souls” franchise.
“Demon’s Souls” was trapped on the PS3 hardware for the longest time. Its graphics were dated, and the art style left a lot to be desired. The entire game was covered with a yellow-brown filter that made the imagery look even worse. The performance was poor with horrible frame pacing that gave the appearance of lowered framerates. It was very much of a product of its time, but a product that had potential in the right hands.
Enter Bluepoint Games — a developer known for its quality remakes throughout the years, including “Shadow of the Colossus” and “Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection.” The studio has spent the last three years working on a true “Demon’s Souls” remake that takes advantage of the new PlayStation 5 hardware. The remake makes the most minor of changes to the genre-defining gameplay, but does a tremendous amount of heavy lifting to not only improve the graphics and visuals, but also to adjust the atmosphere and environmental design to make a more appealing title.
Every visual element of “Demon’s Souls” has been overhauled in the remake. Gone is the yellow-brown filter, which immediately adds more vibrancy to the game. Some environments have also been brightened, in order to give the player a sense of what’s going on around them, while still maintaining that spooky atmosphere. There’s nothing more frustrating than being killed by an enemy you simply couldn’t see because of poor lighting and filters. The low resolution textures have been replaced with some of the sharpest textures in modern gaming.
Each world you visit has its own distinct look and identity. The remake embellishes this even more with amazing particle effects for areas with storms and wind, and breathtaking HDR for wide, bright expanses contrast with old, decaying castles and fortiments. The game is a visual feast and shows what next-gen consoles are capable of — even if it’s a remake of an old game, and a launch title.
The best change Bluepoint has made is the framerate. “Demon’s Souls” ships with two graphics modes — performance and quality. Performance mode maintains a near-locked 60 FPS framerate, albeit at a slightly lower resolution of 1440p. Quality mode renders the game at native 4K, but only at 30 FPS. The difference between the two is night and day. The higher framerate almost makes the game slightly easier, as your controls are much more responsive and fluid. There are very little visual upgrades to the quality mode. Originally, Bluepoint had wanted to add ray-tracing and make other upgrades, but simply ran out of time. There’s simply no need to utilize the lower framerate.
Playing a “Souls” game without frame pacing issues is a breath of fresh air. These games pride themselves on their increased difficulty compared to many modern games. That difficulty was made worse by the horrid frame pacing, which made the game feel like a jittery mess at all times. Thankfully, that has since been remedied with this release.
“Demon’s Souls” was the first game to utilize this modern “Souls” formula, and thus doesn’t feature some of the refinements of later titles in the genre. There are still frustrating moments where the game design might feel like it’s too unforgiving, but with enough patience, any challenge can be conquered. Just be prepared to die — again, and again. Admittedly, this type of game might not be for everyone, as frustrations do mount. But if you’re willing to take on a challenge, enjoy some great melee combat and want to check out the most visually captivating launch title of this new generation, pick up a copy of “Demon’s Souls” and rediscover — or discover for the first time — one of the seventh console generation’s best kept secrets.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.