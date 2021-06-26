Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.