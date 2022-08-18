DEAR ABBY: I must be the worst grandma in the world because I do not like my grandson. He’s 16, rude, disrespectful, has no manners and his hygiene is almost nonexistent. When I mention my concerns to my son, he says, “I’m working on it.” My daughter-in-law refuses to discuss it and just walks away.

We live in different states, so I don’t have a lot of interaction with the boy. But when I must, I don’t enjoy it. In fact, I find spending time with him very stressful. Any suggestions?