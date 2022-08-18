DEAR ABBY: I must be the worst grandma in the world because I do not like my grandson. He’s 16, rude, disrespectful, has no manners and his hygiene is almost nonexistent. When I mention my concerns to my son, he says, “I’m working on it.” My daughter-in-law refuses to discuss it and just walks away.
We live in different states, so I don’t have a lot of interaction with the boy. But when I must, I don’t enjoy it. In fact, I find spending time with him very stressful. Any suggestions?
— BAD GRANDMA IN COLORADO
DEAR GRANDMA: If you visit, display your own good manners when dealing with your grandson and impart whatever advice you can. His behavior may improve by the time he is out of his teens. However, if it doesn’t by the time he’s 21, at least you’ll know you tried.
DEAR ABBY: I need help navigating a situation that comes up periodically and usually leaves my sister in tears. She has a very small wardrobe because she travels all the time, so when she’s in town, she’ll often ask to borrow my clothes. She’s similar in proportions to me and in good shape, but she’s 4 inches taller than I am. That means a lot of my clothes are too tight on her.
If I refuse when she asks to borrow my things, she gets upset and says I don’t trust her. If I say yes and she tries something on that’s a little small, she gets upset about being “too fat.” I feel like I can’t win. I do trust her, and I don’t want her to have a negative image of her body. What should I do the next time she asks to borrow something?
— TRYING TO BE A GOOD SISTER
DEAR TRYING: The next time it happens, “remind” her that although your proportions are similar, they are not identical. Then suggest she store some of her own clothes at your place so she’ll have more choices the next time she’s back in town.
