DEAR ABBY: I am a perpetual planner, unlike my family and friends. I joke that I live and die by my calendar. Like many families, mine constantly goes in different directions for school activities, work trips, doctor’s appointments, visits to/from out of town for family, etc.

Our “planned chaos” overwhelms others who live life on a whim. Although I’m busy, I still offer my help, take my child and the neighbor kids to/from school or sporting events, or make the occasional weekend trip out of town for family events while juggling everyday life.

Tags

Recommended for you