DEAR ABBY: I am blessed to have a wonderfully supportive family, which includes my and my husband’s siblings. I was recently scheduled for major abdominal surgery. For the weeks leading up to it, I quietly went about preparing the house and putting systems in place so I could be absent, but otherwise tried not to dwell on the upcoming unpleasantness.
Most of my support people checked in occasionally to see how I was doing or if I needed anything. One sister-in-law, however, has been over-the-top. She sends cards, texts, flowers and calls. I appreciate her support, but it’s too much. The cards always say the same thing — “heal gently” and “these are the good old days of medicine.” In the weeks leading up to surgery and afterward, I have received nearly a dozen cards, plus her texts, etc.
Is there a nice way to let her know it is too much and I’m tired? My body reminds me every day that I’m healing, but slowly. I don’t want the attention and the reminder that I’m not yet where I’d like to be. Please let me know if there’s a polite, graceful way to make it STOP!
— PROGRESSING IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR PROGRESSING: A “nice” way to phrase it might be to say, “Honey, I am grateful for all the support you’ve been giving me, but the surgery is behind me now, and I am slowly regaining my strength. Please don’t send me any more get-well cards — the dozen you have sent have already worked their magic.”