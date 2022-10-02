DEAR ABBY: My mother and I have a relationship that isn’t healthy. I know that may make me seem like a terrible person, but hear me out.

I was never “allowed” to be a child. For as long as I can remember, I have taken care of her because she refuses to grow up. My father wasn’t in the picture. I thought that when I grew up and moved out, she would make some lifestyle changes, but she never did. I’m constantly having to put my life and plans on hold to cater to her needs.