DEAR ABBY: My son is dating a girl I can’t stand. I’m not too crazy about my son right now, either. I no longer want to be out in public with them because their public displays of affection are so over the top it makes me ill. I cannot imagine spending every holiday, birthday or whatever with them for the rest of my life. He hasn’t told us anything about this person. We don’t even know her last name. Help!

— TURNED-OFF MOM IN INDIANA

