DEAR ABBY: My mom divorced my dad more than 20 years ago. She remarried three years ago. She sent my sister and me a text the week of her wedding saying she was keeping the wedding small and only for those she felt would be comfortable there. They eloped midweek with my aunt and uncle standing beside them. The man my mom married makes her happy, which I am glad about.

Her new husband has six adult children with whom they spend a lot of time. Is it odd that we haven’t yet met his kids? I understand COVID kept us from having a picnic to meet one another, but there’s still no plan for us to meet the family our mom spends most of her time with.

Recommended for you