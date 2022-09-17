DEAR ABBY: I live with my boyfriend and his father. I moved in two years ago to help them pay bills so they could keep living in the house my boyfriend grew up in. But the situation has become unlivable.
My boyfriend’s father is rude, racist and self-centered. It doesn’t matter that we are struggling; he goes out and spends all his money on guns and fancy dinners for other relatives. Then he complains about how he’s broke and has no money to help buy things for the house. He has also raised our rent because he has “debt to the IRS,” which has literally nothing to do with me or my boyfriend.
We can’t talk to him without a big argument breaking out, and I’m at the end of my rope. It’s too expensive to move, so please, any help or advice would be much appreciated.
— UNHAPPY ROOMMATE
DEAR ROOMMATE: I hope you now realize that your boyfriend’s father isn’t going to change; his nature is fully formed. This rude, self-centered racist is WHO HE IS. Instead of continuing to buy things for the house, pay the man his rent and start saving for another place to live. If your boyfriend can contribute to that fund, he can move with you. If he’s unwilling or unable to do that, leave and find a roommate with whom to share expenses. And be grateful, very grateful, you haven’t married into this family and can escape with no entanglements. Move on — the sooner, the better.