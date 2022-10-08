DEAR ABBY: With the holidays approaching, I am starting to become anxious. I have a family member who ruins every holiday she doesn’t have control over. (She excludes some family members.) My children and grandchildren don’t like to associate with her, but attend holiday events at her home to keep the peace.
If I host the holiday, everyone is included. But I’m getting older, and even with my children’s help, it’s difficult for me. My husband and I have thought about going on vacation just to get away from this particular relative, but then we don’t get to spend the holidays with the rest of our large extended family. This woman has ruined our holidays for almost 40 years. I can’t take it anymore! Please tell me what to do.
— DREADS HOLIDAYS IN FLORIDA
DEAR DREADS: I have a suggestion, if you are open to it. Because you would like to spend time celebrating with your adult children, do it before or after Thanksgiving and Christmas this year. Make it a “nuclear family” gathering. No rule says you must get together on a particular day. See your extended family members another time.
If you opt to do this, it may relieve the stress you are now experiencing. And one more thought: TAKE that vacation with your husband that you have been considering. You both deserve it.
P.S. If you are asked why you aren’t having your usual big bash this year, be honest. If you say you are older now and it has become too much for you, in years to come someone may pick up where you left off.