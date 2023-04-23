DEAR ABBY: My best friend, “Laura,” had an affair with a married man for 20 years. He had been married twice before, and both wives died. He’s only 50, so I find it odd that both of his previous wives died. His second wife passed while Laura was his mistress. She is able to be married to him only because of his second wife’s death — he was never going to leave her.
I don’t trust this man, but I feel I must because Laura is married to him and so happy. I’m suspicious that he may have had something to do with his wives’ deaths, but I don’t know how to prove it. Am I overly suspicious for thinking this? I’m happy for my friend because she is very happy now. They are both retired and enjoying their lives. I’m just hoping he’s honest and truly loves her.
I’m not sure how to feel about this cheater, but it does take two — and Laura stayed with him for 20 years as his mistress. Please advise me.
— SUSPICIOUS IN THE EAST
DEAR SUSPICIOUS: I wish you had mentioned where Laura’s husband got the money to retire at age 50. Could it have come from his late wives’ insurance policies? If the answer is yes, you may have cause to worry. However, if it didn’t, try to be happy for your friend. One caveat: If your intuition is warning you not to trust Laura’s husband, do not invest any money with him.
DEAR ABBY: My daughter and her son’s father split up recently. They were together for 10 years. My dilemma is she has started dating another man and has invited me to a special-occasion dinner. I do not approve of this match and I don’t care for this person. Should I go to the dinner?
— DISAPPROVING I N ARKANSAS
DEAR DISAPPROVING: Yes, you should. If you don’t, you may be seeing a lot less of your daughter and grandchild. Do not signal your disapproval by burning any bridges. The relationship may flame out on its own.