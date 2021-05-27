Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Some of the storms may become severe. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.