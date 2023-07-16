DEAR ABBY: Is it normal for people to ignore relatives who have Alzheimer’s? My father spent more than two years in a veteran’s hospital before his death. During that time, he was visited regularly by his children (including me) and my aunt (his sister). His grandchildren and another aunt visited a few times. Two of my uncles saw him once.

None of his other relatives — nephews, nieces, cousins — ever went to visit him. If they did, they never mentioned it to me, nor did any of the staff in my father’s dementia ward, leaving me 99% certain that no one else came.

Tags

Recommended for you