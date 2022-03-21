DEAR ABBY: I’ve been in a relationship with a man I met at work. It took me six months to decide to be intimate with him, and it will be a year next month. Things are going great. The only issue is, he has a wife and kids. (The children are about my age.)
I am young, beautiful and I know I deserve more. But I’m falling in love with this man, and I can’t resist our passionate sex life. He’s done things with me I’ve never experienced before. We see each other often, and I enjoy his company.
This is the first time I have ever been a “side piece,” and it bothers me that the time we spend together is limited and I can only call within certain hours. I know he likes me, but my feelings for him are way stronger.
How do I resist my yearning to want to be around him or just talk on the phone? Should I change jobs to have a new beginning, or consider a relationship with someone who doesn’t have to be a secret? How can I end this when, with every fiber of my being, I want to stay?
— MISTRESS IN MASSACHUSETTS
DEAR MISTRESS: This affair is going nowhere, so sharpen your survival instincts. Wake up and realize it could go on until he decides to trade you in for a younger, fresher “side piece” he can impress with his prowess. I’m willing to bet you are not his first, nor will you be the last.
Quitting this person will not be entirely painless, but do it cold turkey anyway. You already know how. And if you’re feeling generous when you wave goodbye, thank him for the many valuable lessons he’s taught you, because you intend to share them with younger, stronger, single men. Believe me, there are plenty out there.