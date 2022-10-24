DEAR ABBY: I am an out gay Black man. Several weeks ago, the man I have had a crush on told me he’s now in a relationship. While I’m happy for him, I can’t help feeling somewhat resentful because I wanted to be with him. I haven’t dated anyone since my last relationship ended seven years ago. I have now distanced myself and limit myself to interactions and observations of his relationship on social media and in person, while also focusing on my own goals and aspirations. I haven’t messaged him since he expressed that he’s in a relationship.

Since that time, I have registered for the Law School Admission Test, started working part time as a coach helping students with ADHD strengthen their writing skills, and volunteer to teach web development to K-5 students. Normally, a relationship isn’t a necessity for my survival, given that I have focused solely on my career and educational goals over the past several years.