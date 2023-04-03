DEAR ABBY: I am medically retired and have mobility issues, so I’m unable to be active or socialize. I don’t have many friends outside my family, so I spend many hours alone at home. My wife is an elementary school teacher. My two youngest children are in high school.

My wife is an excellent teacher, and I appreciate everything she does for our family and her students. When she returns home in the evening, she has to grade papers, create lesson plans and dozens of other things that need preparation. I understand this, but when she’s finished, she spends the rest of the evenings or weekends on social media.