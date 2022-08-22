DEAR ABBY: My lovely and successful 30-year-old daughter has recently become engaged to a 31-year-old man I’ll call “Jonas.” They have been dating for several years. He comes from a good family and is successful in his career. She adores him and is extremely happy.

The problem is, Jonas has a habit of making off-the-cuff comments about her to my husband and me behind her back, suggesting, for example, that he felt a bit pressured about the timetable for proposing.